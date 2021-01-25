Tom Brady opens up on heartwarming embrace with 13-year-old son after NFC Championship victory

Tom Brady and his son shared a heartwarming moment immediately after the clock hit triple zeroes during the NFC Championship on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2002 season and Brady was going to his 10th Super Bowl. But in the heat of the moment, the legendary quarterback when to the railing separating players and the fans to find his son, Jack.

He was heard on the FOX broadcast asking whether he can say hello to his son.

Brady opened up about the moment in Peter King’s "Football Morning in America" column.

"Doesn’t get any better for a dad than that," he told King in Monday’s story. "He was gonna freeze his butt off here, and so I called him on Friday. I said, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ He’s like, ‘Dad, I wanna go.’ For him to be there and to see it just makes it so special for me. I hope it’s as special for him as it is for me."

Jack is the son Brady shares with his ex Bridget Moynihan. A source told People in December that the 13-year-old "loves football" and the two often throw the pigskin around whenever they can.

"Tom and Jack are super tight," the source told the magazine. "He loves football. Tom's very active with him. He's always spotted out with him. Parents have seen him playing football in the schoolyard with Jack and his classmates, pre-COVID."

Brady completed 20-for-36 with 280 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and three interceptions. The three interceptions all came in the second half and allowed the Packers to get back into the game.

Brady will be looking for his seventh Super Bowl ring, which would be more than the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have in their franchise’s histories.

Tampa Bay has only made one Super Bowl appearance and that was during the 2002 season.

Brady and the Patriots finished 9-7 that season. Brady led the league in touchdowns with 28. Fast forward 18 years later, Brady led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record with 40 touchdown passes.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.