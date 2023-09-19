Todd, Julie Chrisley's daughter says parents faced 'retaliation' after her complaints about prison conditions

Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah expressed her fear that the severe conditions she alleges her parents are enduring while incarcerated could jeopardize their lives.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars, who were convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022, reported to prison on Jan. 17. Todd is serving his sentence at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie was sent to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Savannah, 26, who is starring in the reality competition show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," shared an update on her parents' lives behind bars.

"The prison conditions are not something that is spoken about at all. And I've definitely ruffled some feathers by speaking about it," Savannah said at the premiere of her new show.

She continued, "They are in conditions where it gets to be 115 degrees inside because there is no air conditioning. There's black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint. They're consuming food that says ‘not for human consumption.’ There's not clean drinking water.

"And when you look at this, you're not just serving a sentence for a term, you're serving a life sentence because of the conditions that you are enduring. And you don't know how that's going to affect your health."

While FPC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, FMC provided a statement with information about the general "conditions of confinement" for any adult in custody (AIC).

"The FBOP takes seriously our ability to protect and secure individuals in our custody while ensuring the safety of our employees and the surrounding community. We make every effort to create a controlled environment within our facilities that is both secure and humane, prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of those in our care and custody," it said in part.

Savannah pointed out that her mother was particularly at risk due to her medical history. In 2012, Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy followed by reconstructive surgery. She marked her 10th year of being cancer-free on March 22 and revealed that her doctor told her she could stop taking tamoxifen, a drug that treats breast cancer and reduces the risk of a cancer return.

"My mother is a cancer survivor," Savannah said. "Obviously, conditions like this are not good for her health and the recurrence of cancer. So it's a challenge. But I made it my mission to be loud and to stand up even when it's hard."

Savannah went on to claim that her parents have already faced negative consequences in prison due to her voicing her concerns.

"Unfortunately, by doing that, there has been some retaliation against them," Savannah said. "But if it means them being uncomfortable for us to make lasting change, then that's what we're going to do."

Just this month, Todd and Julie were granted reduced sentences. The pair will now serve a combined 15 years — 10 for Todd and five for Julie.

Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to seven after being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They were originally ordered to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison terms.

Julie's convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors had claimed that the Chrisleys had submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. Julie also allegedly submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California, and then the couple allegedly refused to pay rent a few months after they started using the home.

Todd previously claimed through his lawyer Jay Surgent that he has been "singled out" and that his "celebrity status" has led to prison mistreatment.

"Todd Chrisley was singled out in reference to the non-processing of his Cares Act application," Surgent told Fox News Digital at the time. "Someone was allowed to take a photo of him while he was sleeping, and this is a result of his celebrity status."

"The living conditions are horrible, and it was reported to me that there was a poisonous snake that was got into Julie's cell area that had to be embolized and taken out," he said. "As of this day she is sitting in 100 degree temperature with no air conditioning, and no one seems to care."

Savannah told Fox News Digital that her parents are leaning on their faith and love as they endure their time in prison.

"They just keep one foot in front of the other," she said. "They know that their life is in the hands of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. And that's what they stand firm in. And they stand firm in their faith and their love for each other. And that's what it takes to get through the day."

The television personality shared that she consistently visits her parents, alternating between visiting Julie in Kentucky and Todd in Florida.

"We switch off weekends, so I see them one of them every single weekend," Savannah explained.

Savannah also said that Todd and Julie were looking forward to watching her compete on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," which premieres on Sept. 25.

"They were so excited just because they get to watch it. So it's kind of a way for them to feel like they're a part of everyday life without actually being there," she said.

In the upcoming second season of the FOX reality series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," 14 celebrity contestants take on grueling military exercises and challenges under the direction of ex-Special Forces operatives amid freezing temperatures in the mountains of New Zealand.

Unlike with other reality competition shows, contestants are not voted off or eliminated. Competitors can only leave the series by quitting, being injured, becoming physically unable to continue or being forced out by one of the agents training them.

At the end of July, Savannah announced that she had joined the show's cast along with "90210" alum Brian Austin Green, "The Osbournes" star Jack Osbourne, actress Tara Reid, "Vanderpump Rules'" Tom Sandoval, "Unfiltered with Kelly Rizzo" host Kelly Rizzo, Robert Kardashian's ex and model Blac Chyna, "The Bachelor's" Nick Viall, "Bachelor Nation's" Tyler Cameron, "Dance Moms" alum JoJo Siwa, former NFL player Dez Bryant, NBA champion Robert Horry and Olympic athletes Bode Miller and Erin Jackson.

Per the show's official synopsis, challenges that the "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" contestants faced included being submerged in a frozen lake, crossing a ravine on top of a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain and attempting an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in ice-cold waters.

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Savannah reflected on how she prepared herself for the show.

"I don't think you do," Savannah admitted. "I don't think there is any preparing for a trial such as this. And I also think Robert and I may have been like some of the last people to sign on because it was within a month max that I found out I was potentially doing this. So I just showed up and hoped for the best for me."

Despite the show's physical and mental challenges, the Georgia native said that she had no regrets about competing.

"Doing the show was such an awesome experience, and it led to such amazing relationships with other contestants, and it led to a lot of growth," she explained. "And I think for me, just showing up, that was the biggest thing."

"And through one of the toughest times of my life, I chose to show up," Savannah added.

However, she admitted that she was sad to miss one of her younger sibling's special moments while she was away filming. Savannah became the primary guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and her niece Chloe, 10, after Todd and Julie reported to prison.

"During that time it was my 17-year-old brother‘s first baseball tournament, and my mom always showed up for every single one," Savannah said. There wasn’t a one she missed. And so I felt there was such a sense of sadness that, like for this first thing, I'm not going to be there. And it was definitely a challenge. But I'm so grateful and happy that I did it."

Savannah told Fox News Digital that the military training and challenges that she faced during the show gave her a greater appreciation for courage of members of the armed forces.

"For me, I have always had so much respect for our military," she said. "They fight day in and day out for us to be standing here doing what we're doing now. But after doing this show, I know how hard it was for me to leave for two weeks and to leave everything behind."

"But I knew I was coming home. And I think that was the biggest thing," she continued. "I could think about was I couldn't imagine leaving and not knowing if I was ever going to come home. And so that was the biggest. I mean, so much respect."

Savannah also shared details about the new reality show that she is filming with her siblings and grandmother Faye Chrisley, 79, who is known by fans as Nanny. After Todd and Julie's sentencing in November, "Chrisley Knows Best," Savannah and Chase's spinoff show "Growing Up Chrisley" and another upcoming Chrisley project "Love Limo" were canceled by NBCUniversal, according to Deadline.

"It's literally like raising another child," Savannah said of working on her upcoming show. "So it's interesting. But the new show, it'll be awesome because it's true reality this go-round."

She continued, "You're going to see the tears. You're going to see the struggle. You're also going to see all the laughter and how we figure out how to make the best of the circumstances. So we're really excited for it."

