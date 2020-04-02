'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic transferred to prison medical center after coronavirus isolation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the star of "Tiger King" better known as Joe Exotic, has been transferred to a prison medical center.

The transfer comes after Maldonado-Passage was put in "a COVID-19 isolation," as his husband Dillon Passage put it, because he was possibly exposed during a stay at a different prison.

The New York Post has obtained the prison records that indicate Maldonado-Passage has been moved to the Federal Medical Center Forth Worth operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving his 22-year-sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, his rival within the world of zookeeping, and specifically, large cats.

Exotic also reportedly has filed a $94 million lawsuit against several government agencies and his former business partner from prison.

People magazine reported the filing, citing court documents, that the former roadside zookeeper is seeking nearly $74 million in loss of personal property, 18 years of research, and the full care of 200 generic tigers and crossbreeds, which he claimed he conducted at the boarding rate of $60 per day, per animal.

Furthermore, Maldonado-Passage is asking for $15 million for false arrest, false imprisonment, selective enforcement and the death of his mother, Shirley, per People.

In addition, the complaint -- filed against the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other government agents -- accuses the cohort of violating his civil rights, according to the outlet.

Maldonado-Passage claims in the Oklahoma court filing, in which he represents himself and also refers to himself in the third person, that he was targeted by the named government groups when tigers were added to the list of endangered species, which he alleges opened the door for them to file charges against him in order to push their alleged “animal rights agenda.”

Maldonado-Passage also alleges in the filing that a wildlife agent “knowingly accepted statements he knew were false, allowing his witnesses to lie under oath. Misleading a grand jury and not seeking the truth to further an animal rights agenda. False arrest, entrapment, false imprisonment, all contributing to my mother’s death.”

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Lowe, a Las Vegas businessman and Maldonado-Passage’s former business partner, is also accused by the imprisoned country singer of making false statements to federal agents and allegedly being at the forefront of a plot to steal Maldonado-Passage’s zoo from under his nose.

