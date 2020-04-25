'Tiger King' employee speaks out: 'Monster is a relative term. And Joe fits the bill'

A one-time employee of the infamous Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo said that law enforcement is likely to file new charges against more people -- if investigators examine the web of those involved in animal cruelty crimes exposed by the Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

"A 'monster' is a relative term. And Joe fits the bill," Kelci "Saff" Saffery, a former worker at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, told former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace.

According to Saffrey, Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- was motivated above all else by greed and that he bred tigers with the purpose of selling their offspring, which is illegal. When the animals did not serve that purpose, they became expendable.

Saffrey said that Maldonado-Passage shot animals without remorse, estimating that he killed approximately 100 animals over a 10-year period while Saffrey was employed at the park.

"It never phased him," he told Grace in a new episode of the Fox Nation series "A Tiger King Investigation."

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

"It was something he did and then went on with his day. If you didn't hear the gunshot or if you didn't see the gun, you would have never [known] what happened until you realize that Tiger is missing."

"Is it true that part of your duties [were] getting the animals, the tigers, over to the side of the cage [where] Joe Exotic shot them?" Grace asked Saffrey.

"That's true," Saffrey said. "I mean, he could never get them to the side of the cage no matter how hard he tried. So, yeah, it's true that that was asked of the employees. I never did it."

"I was a part of the problem as far as being their own park when I knew it was going on," he admitted.

Saffrey detailed how Exotic would use tranquilizers to sedate female tigers who had recently given birth so that he could take their cubs.

LAWYER FOR 'TIGER KING' STAR CAROLE BASKIN'S HUSBAND SAYS HE WAS STRANGLED, THROWN FROM PLANE

"Joe wanted those babies," Saffrey explained. "He bred those tigers for a reason. He wanted those babies away from their mom. And if you can imagine anyone trying to take your babies away from you and how you would react -- imagine that in a 400-pound tiger."

"Did it ever concern him that that is against the law to sell those baby tigers?" Grace asked.

"Obviously, as we can tell where he sits right now, I don't think he thought the law applied to him," Saffrey said.

A trial jury was presented evidence that Maldonado-Passage shot and killed five tigers in October 2017, without a veterinarian present and in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

He was convicted of nine violations of the Endangered Species Act, as well as a murder-for-hire plot to kill a rival animal habitat owner. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

"Do you think other people are going to be charged? For instance, if Exotic was convicted of illegally selling endangered species? Somebody had to be buying them," Grace said.

5 TRUE CRIME SHOWS TO BINGE-WATCH ON FOX NATION

"The staff had to know what was going on and enable it -- other people owning, working, unlicensed zoos," Grace continued.

"Do you think you're [sic] going to be more charges down the road?" she asked.

"I'm sure if they dig deep enough, they're going to find a lot more players in this," Saffrey said. "Yes. I mean, the entire animal industry is connected."

To watch all of "A Tiger King Investigation with Nancy Grace," go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.