Thomas Ravenel’s sexual assault lawsuit with former nanny settled, will pay $80,000 to non-profit

Thomas Ravenel of "Southern Charm" reached a settlement with his former nanny to end her sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Ravenel, a reality TV star and former politician, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery over an incident at his home in 2015. He accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended if he paid a $500 fine.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Ravenel, 57, won’t pay any money to his former employee, Dawn Ledwell, directly. Instead, they hashed out a deal that will see him pay $80,000 to the non-profit organization, People Against Rape, in Ledwell’s name. In addition, he agreed to pay $45,000 to cover her legal bills.

According to its website, People Against Rape was founded in 1974 and provides services to adults who have experienced sexual assault in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties in South Carolina. Its members also teach sexual assault prevention in high schools, colleges, medical facilities, churches and other community locations.

In exchange for the $125,000 settlement, Ledwell agreed to drop her civil lawsuit against the “Southern Charm” star. The duo hashed the deal out in July 2019.

Ravenel was initially charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault and battery after the nanny said the former Bravo star dropped his pants and fondled her at his Charleston home in January 2015.

WCSC-TV reports Ravenel said in court that he tried to kiss her and grabbed her arm, and he admitted that was wrong. Prosecutors say the woman agreed to the deal.

Bravo took Ravenel off "Southern Charm" after his arrest in 2018.

Ravenel pleaded guilty to cocaine charges in 2007 and resigned as state treasurer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.