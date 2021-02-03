The Weeknd explains full face bandages ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd is explaining himself.

The 30-year-old Canadian singer has made headlines in recent months for appearing in public with white bandages covering his face. What appeared to be bruising and scarring were also visible around his eyes when wearing the bandages.

Fans were perplexed by not only the costume choice but also by his facial alterations in the music video for his hit, "Save Your Tears," which saw his cheekbones, jawline and more be altered.

Now, ahead of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, The Weeknd -- born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye in Toronto -- has revealed the meaning behind the costume, all of which was revealed to be prosthetics.

THE WEEKND PUZZLES FANS BY APPEARING AT THE 2020 AMAS WITH BLOODIED, BANDAGED FACE

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he told Variety.

Furthermore, he said the bandages were part of a story he created for a character to go along with his album, "After Hours."

As he would appear at events with more bandages and drastic visual changes, the looks were meant to display "a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."

THE WEEKND DEBUTS FACIAL ALTERATIONS FOR 'SAVE YOUR TEARS' MUSIC VIDEO

It's no secret that in the "Save Your Tears" video, The Weeknd's character is looking rather odd -- unattractive even.

"I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is," he explained.

As for why he sometimes appears in character and other times not, the musician had a relatively simple answer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why not play with the character and the artist and let those lines blur and move around?" he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, it seems that the lines may even be blurred for The Weeknd himself, as he said he'd "have to ask" the character whether he was appearing as said character during the interview.