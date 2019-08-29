Meghan McCain posts emotional birthday tribute to late father John McCain

Meghan McCain shared a birthday wish to her late father, Sen. John McCain, on what would have been his 83rd birthday.

Meghan McCain and her father John in 2013.FilmMagic

“Happy birthday Dad. I love you,” the 34-year-old captioned a photo Thursday of her in front of her father’s grave at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery.

Just a few days ago, the “View” co-host commemorated the first anniversary of his August 25, 2018 death.

Calling the day he died “the worst day of my life,” Meghan wrote: “I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless … Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did Dad…”

Along with Meghan, John was also father to John Sidney McCain IV, Bridget McCain, James McCain, and Sidney McCain.

Meghan married Ben Domenech before her father’s health took a tragic turn.

John’s wife, Cindy McCain, also took to Instagram on the anniversary of his passing with a heartfelt message.

“I simply can’t believe it has been a year. I miss his voice of reason, his indomitable spirit and his humor,” she wrote. “Most of all I miss my husband and partner of 38 years. He is forever in my heart.”

Cindy also penned an emotional essay published in People magazine.

