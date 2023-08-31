Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider admits he told his wife a lie on her deathbed: 'The last thing I said'

John Schneider's wife Alicia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider, wife Alicia Allain open up on his new memoir and her cancer battle Video

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider, wife Alicia Allain open up on his new memoir and her cancer battle

Actor John Schneider talks about his road to stardom in the new book 'My Life, My Way,' and his wife, film producer Alicia Allain, opens up on her cancer battle on 'Fox & Friends.'

It has been a difficult six months for John Schneider, who is still reeling from the loss of his wife, Alicia Allain, who died of breast cancer in February at the age of 53.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" actor is now opening up about the private last moments he shared with his beloved wife, and the "lie" he told her while she was on her deathbed.

"I, of course, told her it was OK," he shared of his final conversation with his wife. "'If you're tired, if you want to go see your grandma, you want to go see your grandpa, if you want to go, then it's OK. You go.' And that was all the truth. … But then I lied, because I said, 'Don't worry about me; I'll be OK.'

'DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER CHERISHES LATE WIFE IN BLISSFUL DANCING VIDEO: 'A BEAUTIFUL MOMENT'

John Schneider looks down and pulls his wife Alicia in for a hug split Alicia and John smiles for a selfie

John Schneider detailed the last moments he spent with his wife Alicia Allain, admitting he lied to her while she was on her deathbed.   (John Schneider/Facebook)

"That was a lie I had to tell, but she knew it. OK is a long way away. The last thing I said to her was, 'I love you desperately, and I've got multiple sets of very long-term plans for you.' And that's true, because eternity's a very long time, and I believe it. I'm counting on it."

John Schneider in a pink shirt leans his head into his wife Alicia's for a selfie split John leans his head into Alicia's in another selfie

John Schneider said he was not present with his wife when she died. (John Schneider/Facebook)

Schneider, 63, says that not being present with Alicia when she took her last breath has also helped him through his grief. 

"The thing that helped me most in the grieving process was I'm quite sure that she waited for me not to be there, because I think she knew I couldn't handle it," he explained. "Her mom and her dad were there. Her daughter [Jessica Dollard] was there. Her daughter's fiancé [Daniel Turner] was there. And I think she waited for me to be gone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm grateful for that, and then part of the pull-pull thing [of grief] is not wanting to admit that it happened," he added. "I still wake up in the morning, and I reach for her in groggy sleep. I keep my eyes closed, and I reach over, hoping maybe this was a dream. I'm a creative person. I have some very vivid dreams; maybe this is one of them."

WATCH: ‘DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER, WIFE ALICIA ALLAIN OPEN UP ON HIS MEMOIR AND HER CANCER BATTLE

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider, wife Alicia Allain open up on his new memoir and her cancer battle Video

In 2020, Schneider and Allain told "Fox & Friends" Allain had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. 

At the time of her diagnosis, Schneider says his wife was "three years into a five-year shelf life." Allain said her symptoms consisted of "aches and pains," which eventually "showed up on the skin." After seeking treatment from a dermatologist, Allain learned of her diagnosis.

"I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take and decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. … I really got into a really rigid regimen," she explained of attacking her illness.

John Schneider as Bo Duke in a white button down shirt smiles next to Catherine Bach as Daisy Duke in a white printed top, next to Tom Wopat as Luke Duke in a blue plaid shirt in a photo for "The Dukes of Hazzard"

John Schneider starred as Bo Duke alongside actress Catherine Bach as Daisy Duke and Tom Wopat as Luke Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard." The show ran for seven seasons. (CBS)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although Alicia reached remission, her husband announced in February 2023 that she had died.

In a social media tribute, Schneider wrote, "My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"Please respect our privacy during this time of grief," he wrote. "Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending