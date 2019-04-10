'Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott need fans help with ‘Brady Bunch’ home renovation

The "Property Brothers" are turning to fans to help with their latest renovation project.

Speaking at Discovery, Inc's Upfronts at the Lincoln Center on Wednesday, Drew and Jonathan Scott opened up about the upcoming HGTV show, “A Very Brady Renovation," revealing that they've run into some challenges while renovating the iconic TV home.

According to the Scotts, finding decor from the '70s is "so hard to find" that they're now asking fans to send them items from that "time period."

Per Jonathan, the HGTV personalities even went to a neighbor's house and took a "palm tree out of their yard" because "it was the exact one from the show."

Earlier on Wednesday, the "Brady Bunch” cast appeared on the "Today" show, where they also discussed the new series.

“It’s been a really long time since all of us have been back together,” Maureen McCormick, who starred as Marcia on the sitcom, told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

“I think everyone looks at the projects as they come, and this one I think just got us all. It was HGTV who, you know, their programming is amazing. This whole show is filled with so much love, the crew, everybody behind it—it’s a work of love,” McCormick added.

The HGTV show, which is set to debut in September, will document the renovation of the interior of the North Hollywood house used in exterior shots on “The Brady Bunch.” Each cast member was assigned a specific room in the house to remodel with the help of other HGTV stars such as the “Property Brothers.”

“One of the nice things about the show will be the sentimentality of it, the nostalgia,” Barry Williams, who starred as Greg on the ABC series, said. “Because when we’re going in the rooms, we’re reflecting on what happened and the scenes that we played.”

