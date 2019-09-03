Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton says she's been celibate for 'at least 15 years'

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 3Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for September 3 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Terminator" star Linda Hamilton says she has abstained from sex for "at least 15 years."

In a wide-ranging interview published Tuesday, the actress, 62, said she enjoys her time alone and would only consider a marriage proposal if it came from her favorite artist, Kehinde Wiley.

Her first marriage, to Bruce Abbott, ended in 1989 after seven years, and she most recently divorced director James Cameron in 1999 after tying the knot in 1997.

'TERMINATOR' STAR LINDA HAMILTON DISCUSSES HER 35-YEAR RELATIONSHIP WITH ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

James Cameron and Linda Hamilton: How much is two years worth? Well if you're married to James Cameron, quite a bit! Linda Hamilton got a whopping $50 million after their brief marriage crumbled.

James Cameron and Linda Hamilton: How much is two years worth? Well if you're married to James Cameron, quite a bit! Linda Hamilton got a whopping $50 million after their brief marriage crumbled. (AP)

"I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met," Hamilton told the New York Times."I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER JABS DONALD TRUMP AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT ‘APPRENTICE’ RATINGS WERE MISINTERPRETED

Hamilton also discussed reprising her role as Sarah Connor nearly three decades after she starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the blockbuster hit.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Linda Hamilton kiss at the "Terminator: Dark Fate" panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Linda Hamilton kiss at the "Terminator: Dark Fate" panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"That was my hesitation: Do I want to trade this lovely, authentic life for that? I didn’t want my neighbors looking at me differently. We’re neighbors because of who we are, not what we do, and I don’t want that to creep into my life again," Hamilton said of her concern to return to Hollywood.

'TERMINATOR: DARK FATE' FIRST OFFICIAL TRAILER: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER AND LINDA HAMILTON RETURN

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Linda Hamilton in a scene from "Terminator: Dark Fate," in theaters on Nov. 1. (Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures via AP)

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Linda Hamilton in a scene from "Terminator: Dark Fate," in theaters on Nov. 1. (Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures via AP)

"It's not that I was afraid to let the fans down," Hamilton explained. "I was afraid to let Sarah Connor down."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.