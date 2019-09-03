'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton says she's been celibate for 'at least 15 years'

"Terminator" star Linda Hamilton says she has abstained from sex for "at least 15 years."

In a wide-ranging interview published Tuesday, the actress, 62, said she enjoys her time alone and would only consider a marriage proposal if it came from her favorite artist, Kehinde Wiley.

Her first marriage, to Bruce Abbott, ended in 1989 after seven years, and she most recently divorced director James Cameron in 1999 after tying the knot in 1997.

"I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met," Hamilton told the New York Times."I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it."

Hamilton also discussed reprising her role as Sarah Connor nearly three decades after she starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the blockbuster hit.

"That was my hesitation: Do I want to trade this lovely, authentic life for that? I didn’t want my neighbors looking at me differently. We’re neighbors because of who we are, not what we do, and I don’t want that to creep into my life again," Hamilton said of her concern to return to Hollywood.

"It's not that I was afraid to let the fans down," Hamilton explained. "I was afraid to let Sarah Connor down."