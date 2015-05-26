Ted Baker accused of Photoshopping Meghan Trainor's body to appear slimmer?

Meghan Trainor may be proud of her curves, but apparently, not everyone is.

The 21-year-old "Dear Future Husband" singer attended 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on Saturday -- looking chic in a black blazer and a colorful floral Ted Baker pencil skirt -- which a Ted Baker press release quickly took note of on Monday. But with one very noticeable difference.

The picture the British brand sent out appeared to make Trainor noticeably slimmer through the waist and hips, Yahoo Beauty first reported.

Not cool -- especially for Trainor -- whose song "All About That Bass" is all about promoting a healthy body image.

According to Ted Baker's statement, the altered images were not meant to make the sassy singer look thinner -- rather, it was done "to accommodate multiple images" in the original email.

"There was absolutely no effort made by Ted Baker or its PR representatives to alter the images of Meghan Trainor as it was reported on Yahoo today," their official statement, via Styleite, reads. "Multiple images of the singer in a Ted Baker pencil skirt were imbedded in an email pitch. The photos were cropped and reduced in size to accommodate multiple images and were not intended to be published in that format."

Though as Styleite points out, the altered image also appears to also make Trainor's neck slimmer.

