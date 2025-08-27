Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s prenup could protect more than couple's multimillion-dollar empire: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce likely didn't leave a blank space on a prenuptial agreement.

Swift announced Kelce had proposed in an Instagram post on Aug. 26. The pop star shared photos of the intimate moment, including the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The couple's starpower means there's a lot at stake when it comes to their marriage. Swift and Kelce have a combined estimated net worth of about $1.67 billion, according to Forbes. However, a prenup doesn't have to just focus on the money aspect. Swift has been notably private about the specific details of her relationships. The couple could use a prenup to protect their privacy should anything go south in their marriage, according to family law attorney Monica Mazzei.

"Given that they are both public figures, a prenup can also ensure privacy in a divorce, such as precluding any disparaging social media posts or interviews," Mazzei, a shareholder at Buchalter, explained. "Likewise, it can require the divorce to be heard by a private judge, further limiting any public exposure."

Due to the financial success of the singer and football star, a prenup was likely signed "far in advance" of Kelce's romantic proposal, family lawyer Jacqueline Newman explained to Fox News Digital.

"There's very little doubt in my mind that they'll be negotiating after the fact," Newman, a managing partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, said. "I think that their teams would make it crucial for this to be something that must be done before the romantic gesture. So, I think they got rid of all the business part of it, and then he obviously dropped to a knee and proposed to her. But I can pretty much guarantee that the agreement is signed, sealed and already in a drawer somewhere."

Swift's net worth surpassed $1 billion in October 2023, with the "Eras Tour," her rerecorded albums and her latest releases pushing her to about $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

The singer-songwriter pulled in over $2 billion in ticket sales for the tour – which featured performances of songs from all 11 of Swift's studio albums, the outlet reported. Swift concluded the "Eras Tour" in December 2024 and has since announced the upcoming release of her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

For his part, Kelce is worth an estimated $70 million. While his main job has been playing tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce has actually brought in the majority of his net worth from off the field. The outlet reported Kelce has earned $111 million from football, before taxes and other fees. However, he's raked in an estimated $190 million from outside endeavors – including his and brother Jason's $100 million "New Heights" podcast contract with Wondery.

While prenuptial agreements are often seen as a "sign of mistrust," a senior wealth advisor explained to Fox News Digital that they are actually a "proactive tool" of protection. Couples with substantial wealth, like Swift and Kelce, face far-reaching financial implications, according to Cassandra Rupp of Vanguard.

"While every circumstance is different, it’s common for wealthy partners to explore prenuptial agreements – not as a sign of mistrust, but as a proactive tool to protect individual assets, clarify financial responsibilities and preserve harmony," she said. "A well-crafted prenup might include provisions for existing wealth, future earnings from intellectual property or business ventures, and even philanthropic commitments."

The wealth advisor noted it's not unusual for couples to include future income, such as royalties, endorsements or media rights.

"Ultimately, the focus should be on transparency, mutual respect and aligning financial values to support a strong foundation for the relationship," Rupp added.

Future income could come from Swift and Kelce's wedding, if the couple chose to make the nuptials public. The streaming contract for a Swift-Kelce wedding would likely be "north of $110 million," according to branding expert Eric Schiffer.

"I mean this 'I do' is a license to print money because, you know, streamers have wedding-night prices that make the old Kim Kardashian TV photo package look like baby money," he told Fox News Digital. "So there's a lot of opportunity. But I don't see them doing that. I think even though the amount is probably north of $110 million that they could make, but the reputational tax is a killing machine for both of them."

