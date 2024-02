Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce "accidentally" took the pop star's parents clubbing in Las Vegas following the Kansas City Chiefs' big win Sunday.

Swift posted her first video featuring Kelce to her TikTok in a rare move. The musician has shied away from sharing her personal life on social media for years.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," Swift captioned the video.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

The video showed Andrea and Scott Swift sitting in a booth while the group got bottle service. Swift's dad took a drink and then shook his head laughing as someone filmed.

Swift also added, "It's a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said."

Fans enjoyed the rare post from Swift, with many commenting on how "comfortable" she seemed to be posting Kelce on social media.

"Anyone so excited that she feels comfortable posting personal life bits again?! So happy for her! Live it up lady!" one user wrote.

"I feel like I got sent this personally," another added.

"Please make more posts like this I feel like I'm on your private story," one user told Swift.

"that's her first relationship to be this public she's so in love so happy for her," another said.

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in overtime after beginning the final play on the 13-yard line, notably Swift's lucky number. Kelce and the pop star were spotted sharing an intimate moment as friends and family joined the team on the field for the postgame speech.

Kelce found his way to Swift in the large crowd, and the two shared a hug along with a kiss as the singer-songwriter placed her hands on the tight end's face.

After joining Kelce on the field for the postgame celebration, Swift and the NFL star were spotted dancing together at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas while singing along to two of her hit songs. The couple sang along to Swift's "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story."

While singing "You Belong With Me," Kelce and Swift were seen pointing at each other. In another video, the two held hands before singing "You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess" to each other as "Love Story" played in the background.

Swift and Kelce publicly debuted their new relationship at the Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game. The two met after Kelce revealed he had hoped to meet Swift while attending her "Eras Tour" Kansas City concert stop in July.

