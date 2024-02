Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting advice from fellow NFL WAGs on how to navigate their high-profile relationship.

Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, spoke out about the "hardest part" of dating someone in the public eye. Gronkowski retired from football in 2022 after playing as a tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots.

"I would just say I think the toughest thing about being in a high-profile relationship is having to understand that you guys know each other best, your friends know you guys best, your families know you best," Kostek, a Sports Illustrated model, told Fox News Digital during Saturday's Sports Illustrated The Party event held at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

She added, "And I think it's like silencing the noise of people trying to get at your character or at your relationship or trying to peg a timeline to your relationship and all of these things. That's been the hardest part."

"So, I would say my biggest advice is just ignore the noise," added Kostek, 31. "You know who you are, be with your person and just find ... your peace. People are going to say what they're going to say."

Kostek and Gronkowski have been together since 2015.

"And be a good support system to each other," Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English added.

Nicole is married to former NFL defensive end Larry English. Larry began his career playing college ball at Northern Illinois before he was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The football star last took the field in 2014.

"Back in the day when he was playing and he didn't have a good game and people were tweeting ... it would kind of get him down," she said. "And as long as you're just there to build them up and be a good support system, be there when they need you, be a shoulder to lean on and just support and just ... root for each other, and I think that's important."

Christen Harper, who is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, opened up about "riding" the highs and lows that can come with the NFL season. The two met while Goff was playing for the Los Angeles Rams – the team with which he spent his first five seasons. The year they began dating, Goff and the Rams went to the Super Bowl in 2019.

"I think just riding those highs and lows and recognizing that this is such a special thing we get to do and be a part of, and it's not that serious," Harper told Fox News Digital. "Football isn't everything. What's more important is life and the people that are in it."

Swift and Kelce have a similar story. The couple debuted their relationship early in the Kansas City Chiefs' season, with Swift first appearing at the Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears.

The global pop star would go on to watch Kelce's team make it to the Super Bowl – and win.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the game on Feb. 11 after beginning the final play on the 13-yard line, notably Swift's lucky number. Kelce and the pop star were spotted sharing an intimate moment as friends and family joined the team on the field for the postgame speech.

Kelce found his way to Swift in the large crowd, and the two shared a hug along with a kiss as the singer-songwriter placed her hands on the tight end's face.

