Taylor Swift music played during royal ceremony as Prince William celebrates his 42nd birthday

Buckingham Palace did not hesitate to get into the spirit ahead of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" show in London.

On Friday, the Royal Family and the Army in London's official Instagram accounts shared a video of the Changing of the Guard, a royal ceremony, during which the Military band played Swift's hit "Shake It Off" in front of Buckingham Palace.

"Can’t stop, won’t stop grooving," the caption read.

The gesture came shortly after Kate Middleton paid tribute to her husband, Prince William, on his 42nd birthday.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales — who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer — took to social media to give William a shout-out by sharing a fun family portrait.

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx," the Instagram caption read, alongside a photo of William and their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — jumping in the air while holding hands.

King Charles also shared a sweet birthday message for his older son on the royal family's Instagram Stories.

"Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday," the post read, alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of a young Charles and William as a baby.

This weekend is Swift’s first stop in London on her "Eras Tour." She will come back for a round of five shows later in the summer.

Earlier this month, Swift celebrated her 100th show in Liverpool, England, and addressed the end of her international tour for the first time. Over the past year, the 14-time Grammy Award-winner has been known to add dates to her tour.

"I think a lot of people are like, ‘Well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’" Swift told the crowd, according to Entertainment Weekly . "And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December."

"Like, that's it," the award-winning singer-songwriter added.

"That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows," she continued.

Swift admitted that the "Eras Tour" has "become my entire life." She joked that she's forgotten her hobbies, because "all I do when I'm not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this post.