Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift stops tour performance to help distressed fan

Swift is on the international leg of her Eras Tour

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift fixes wardrobe malfunction during 'Eras Tour' Video

Taylor Swift fixes wardrobe malfunction during 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift pauses her surprise acoustic set during international 'Eras Tour' stop to fix wardrobe malfunction. (Credit: @evelinahansen1/TMX)

Taylor Swift is popular almost everywhere – but she's certainly built some goodwill with the people of Edinburgh. 

During a recent concert on the international leg of her esteemed Eras Tour, Swift abruptly stopped singing after seeing something concerning in the crowd.

In the acoustic portion of her set where she surprises her fans with secret songs not routinely played during the concert, Swift stalled her performance of "Would've, Could've, Should've," after noticing a fan was in distress.

Taylor Swift in a multicolored sparkly bodysuit looks serious as she looks out into the crowd

While in the middle of performing her song "Would've, Could've, Should've," Taylor Swift paused until a fan in distress received attention. (Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Video recorded by a fan shows Swift seamlessly transitioning from the lyrics to a request for help while still strumming the chords to her song. "Help right in front of me please, right in front of me. Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is."

Taylor Swift in a long blue dress struts the stage while playing the guitar in Edinburgh

Taylor Swift continued to strum the guitar, playing the chords of her song, while she directed officials in the crowd. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"It's right, right there," she said, pointing her guitar toward an area in the crowd. "I'm just gonna keep playing till somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song," she said in staccato-like tone. "I don't think anyone's gotten to them yet, and they're gonna, 'cause we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me."

"Just let me know when – I could do this all night," she joked to the crowd. 

Moments after, Swift said, "OK, you're good? Awesome!" before falling back into the bridge. 

Taylor Swift in a green dress sitting behind her mossy piano smiles at the crowd

Taylor Swift seamlessly transitioned back into the bridge of her song once she knew the fan was OK. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

This isn't the first time Swift has deviated from a performance for the benefit of a fan. Performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia last May, Swift's lively concert was interrupted by a disturbance off-stage.

While performing her hit song "Bad Blood," Swift could be heard yelling at an unknown individual, "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!" As the song builds to the chorus, Swift grows more agitated, yelling, "Hey! Stop!"

Taylor Swift in a gold bra top and jacket looks fiercely into the crowd during a performance on the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift previously defended a fan from a security guard during the early days of her Eras Tour. (Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The 14-time Grammy Award winner uttered one final "Stop" before strutting across the stage and continuing on with her set. She never addressed the incident, although video of the contentious moment went viral on social media.

Fans immediately defended Swift, explaining she was yelling at a security guard in an effort to protect her fans.

Safety is a priority for Swift. In November, she postponed one of her shows in Argentina due to inclement weather, despite being known to perform in torrential downpours.

Later that month, she sadly announced a young fan had died prior to one of her concerts in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. She postponed her show the following night, due to extreme heat conditions. 

Taylor Swift in a purple dress looks back at her audience while on stage

Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour last month after taking a break. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift's next stop on her Eras Tour will be in Liverpool on Thursday.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

