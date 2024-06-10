Taylor Swift stops tour performance to help distressed fan

Taylor Swift is popular almost everywhere – but she's certainly built some goodwill with the people of Edinburgh.

During a recent concert on the international leg of her esteemed Eras Tour, Swift abruptly stopped singing after seeing something concerning in the crowd.

In the acoustic portion of her set where she surprises her fans with secret songs not routinely played during the concert, Swift stalled her performance of "Would've, Could've, Should've," after noticing a fan was in distress.

Video recorded by a fan shows Swift seamlessly transitioning from the lyrics to a request for help while still strumming the chords to her song. "Help right in front of me please, right in front of me. Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is."

"It's right, right there," she said, pointing her guitar toward an area in the crowd. "I'm just gonna keep playing till somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song," she said in staccato-like tone. "I don't think anyone's gotten to them yet, and they're gonna, 'cause we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me."

"Just let me know when – I could do this all night," she joked to the crowd.

Moments after, Swift said, "OK, you're good? Awesome!" before falling back into the bridge.

This isn't the first time Swift has deviated from a performance for the benefit of a fan. Performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia last May, Swift's lively concert was interrupted by a disturbance off-stage.

While performing her hit song "Bad Blood," Swift could be heard yelling at an unknown individual, "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!" As the song builds to the chorus, Swift grows more agitated, yelling, "Hey! Stop!"

The 14-time Grammy Award winner uttered one final "Stop" before strutting across the stage and continuing on with her set. She never addressed the incident, although video of the contentious moment went viral on social media.

Fans immediately defended Swift, explaining she was yelling at a security guard in an effort to protect her fans.

Safety is a priority for Swift. In November, she postponed one of her shows in Argentina due to inclement weather, despite being known to perform in torrential downpours.

Later that month, she sadly announced a young fan had died prior to one of her concerts in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. She postponed her show the following night, due to extreme heat conditions.

Swift's next stop on her Eras Tour will be in Liverpool on Thursday.