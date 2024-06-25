Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage in London, Julie Chrisley has prison sentence commuted

Katy Perry went practically nude during a Vogue runway event, Princess Anne was hospitalized after an incident at her home

Taylor Swift in a white two piece outfit and blazer performs on stage with Travis Kelce in a suit and top hat split Julie Chrisley smiles

Taylor Swift shocked fans by bringing out boyfriend and NFL tight-end Travis Kelce on her Eras Tour stage in London. Julie Chrisley, who was previously indicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges, had her 7-year prison sentence commuted. (Getty Images)

'THE ALCHEMY' - Taylor Swift joined on stage by Travis Kelce in surprise appearance at London Eras Tour stop.

LEGAL LIMBO - Reality star Julie Chrisley's 7-year prison sentence vacated by appeals court.

Judge Reinhold in a suit, Eddie Murphy in a grey t-shirt and black sweatshirt and John Ashton in a tan suit in "Beverly Hills Cop"

"Beverly Hills Cop" actor Judge Reinhold explained how and why his career stalled. (CBS via Getty Images)

FAST TIMES - 'Beverly Hills Cop' star Judge Reinhold sees career resurgence after 'executive murder plot' sidelined him.

BARELY THERE - Katy Perry goes nearly naked wearing cut-out black dress in Paris.

INJURED - Princess Anne, sister of King Charles, suffers concussion, palace says.

PHOTOS - Jennifer Lopez continues solo vacation in Italy while Ben Affleck dishes on her extreme level of fame.

Justin Timberlake in a tuxedo at the Vanity Fair party

Justin Timberlake broke his silence at his concert, seemingly addressing his recent arrest. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

'TOUGH WEEK' - Justin Timberlake breaks silence on DWI arrest at Chicago concert.

'YOU BELONG WITH ME' - Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get support from family after surprise 'Eras Tour' stage appearance.

50 POUNDS LIGHTER - Jesse Plemons explains inspiration behind 50-pound weight loss, without using Ozempic.

Taylor Swift smiles in a selfie with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift took a selfie with not only her boyfriend Travis Kelce, but also Prince William and two of his three children. She shared it on her social media. (Taylor Swift Instagram)

ROYAL SELFIE - Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William and his children at Eras Tour show in London.

