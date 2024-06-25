Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage in London, Julie Chrisley has prison sentence commuted

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

'THE ALCHEMY' - Taylor Swift joined on stage by Travis Kelce in surprise appearance at London Eras Tour stop.

LEGAL LIMBO - Reality star Julie Chrisley's 7-year prison sentence vacated by appeals court.

FAST TIMES - 'Beverly Hills Cop' star Judge Reinhold sees career resurgence after 'executive murder plot' sidelined him.

BARELY THERE - Katy Perry goes nearly naked wearing cut-out black dress in Paris.

INJURED - Princess Anne, sister of King Charles, suffers concussion, palace says.

PHOTOS - Jennifer Lopez continues solo vacation in Italy while Ben Affleck dishes on her extreme level of fame.

'TOUGH WEEK' - Justin Timberlake breaks silence on DWI arrest at Chicago concert.

'YOU BELONG WITH ME' - Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get support from family after surprise 'Eras Tour' stage appearance.

50 POUNDS LIGHTER - Jesse Plemons explains inspiration behind 50-pound weight loss, without using Ozempic.

ROYAL SELFIE - Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William and his children at Eras Tour show in London.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube