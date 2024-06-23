Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Katy Perry goes nearly naked wearing cut-out black dress in Paris

'Firework' singer Katy Perry turned heads on the runway at Vogue World: Paris

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Video

Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry turned heads when she posed for photographs on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

Katy Perry left little to the imagination as she stormed the runway at Vogue World: Paris Sunday.

The former "American Idol" judge showed some serious skin wearing an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya gown during a surprise appearance at Place Vendôme.

Perry, 39, turned heads in the cut-out number which featured geometric print designs stitched across her body, with billowing peach and black tulle embellishments woven into a thick skirt.

Singer Katy Perry shows some skin in nearly naked dress

Katy Perry dared to bare wearing a cut-out black dress at Vogue World: Paris. (Getty Images)

Her harnessed gown included zippered edges, and she wore a pair of laced-up, black leather boots on the cat walk. 

Perry's dark brown hair was slicked back, and makeup artists focused on a smokey eye for the "Firework" singer.

Katy Perry shows skin in black cut-out dress in Paris.

Perry's geometric print dress featured layers of dramatic tulle. (Getty Images)

On TikTok, Perry looked nervous as she sipped on a glass of champagne post walk. 

"I modeled it," she told her followers. "Anna said model, and I said … "

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

