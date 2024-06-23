Katy Perry goes nearly naked wearing cut-out black dress in Paris

Katy Perry left little to the imagination as she stormed the runway at Vogue World: Paris Sunday.

The former "American Idol" judge showed some serious skin wearing an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya gown during a surprise appearance at Place Vendôme.

Perry, 39, turned heads in the cut-out number which featured geometric print designs stitched across her body, with billowing peach and black tulle embellishments woven into a thick skirt.

Her harnessed gown included zippered edges, and she wore a pair of laced-up, black leather boots on the cat walk.

Perry's dark brown hair was slicked back, and makeup artists focused on a smokey eye for the "Firework" singer.

On TikTok, Perry looked nervous as she sipped on a glass of champagne post walk.

"I modeled it," she told her followers. "Anna said model, and I said … "