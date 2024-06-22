Jesse Plemons explains inspiration behind 50-pound weight loss, without using Ozempic

Jesse Plemons is opening up about his 50-pound weight loss.

In a new interview, the "Friday Night Lights" alum shared why he chose to kickstart his health and wellness journey and explained how he managed to lose a significant amount of weight.

"Well, I'm not lugging 50 more pounds around," he told "Entertainment Tonight." He dropped the pounds "over the course of a year and a half or so," he shared.

JESSE PLEMONS DENIES OZEMPIC CAUSED DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

"I have much more energy [now] and, like I've said, I've got young kids, so I got to keep up with them," Plemons, who shares two young sons with wife Kirsten Dunst, added.

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old actor denied using Ozempic, despite online chatter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons told the Los Angeles Times. "It doesn’t matter. Everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

"But what it was, was getting older, and I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing. But there was a part that I did that, in my mind, I could not imagine him as the size that I was."

Instead, Plemons chose a different route.

Plemons revealed he lost weight through intermittent fasting, or alternating periods of eating with not eating.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting, and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective," Plemons told the outlet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"So, I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm. I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head," he added. "I just sort of got a handle on it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.