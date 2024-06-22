Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Plemons explains inspiration behind 50-pound weight loss, without using Ozempic

Jesse Plemons shares two young sons with wife Kirsten Dunst

Jesse Plemons is opening up about his 50-pound weight loss. 

In a new interview, the "Friday Night Lights" alum shared why he chose to kickstart his health and wellness journey and explained how he managed to lose a significant amount of weight. 

"Well, I'm not lugging 50 more pounds around," he told "Entertainment Tonight." He dropped the pounds "over the course of a year and a half or so," he shared. 

JESSE PLEMONS DENIES OZEMPIC CAUSED DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

Jesse Plemons then and now after weight loss

Jesse Plemons lost 50 pounds through intermittent fasting. (Getty Images)

"I have much more energy [now] and, like I've said, I've got young kids, so I got to keep up with them," Plemons, who shares two young sons with wife Kirsten Dunst, added. 

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old actor denied using Ozempic, despite online chatter. 

"It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons told the Los Angeles Times. "It doesn’t matter. Everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

Kristen Dunst Jesse Plemons

The actor previously denied using Ozempic to lose weight. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

"But what it was, was getting older, and I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing. But there was a part that I did that, in my mind, I could not imagine him as the size that I was."

Instead, Plemons chose a different route. 

Plemons revealed he lost weight through intermittent fasting, or alternating periods of eating with not eating.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting, and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective," Plemons told the outlet. 

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wearing a black dress with a bow in her hair and a black tuxedo.

The couple share two young sons. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

"So, I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm. I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head," he added. "I just sort of got a handle on it."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post. 

