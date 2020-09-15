Taylor Hanson announces he's expecting baby No. 7 with wife Natalie

Taylor Hanson's family is growing even bigger.

The "MMMBop" musician announced that he and his wife Natalie are expecting their seventh child together.

Hanson, 37, shared a photo of himself and Natalie holding hands while standing in a meadow. The two each wore large grins.

"The best kind of unexpected," he said in the caption. "Number seven coming this December."

The couple married in 2002 and have since had six children: Jordan, 17, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 11, Wilhelmina, 7, and Claude, 1.

Natalie shared a similar photo on her own Instagram account shortly after.

"Biggest little surprise in a long time," read her caption. "Baby number seven coming this December."

"Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year. More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy," Hanson said in a statement to People magazine.

Hanson is one of seven children himself and is known best as a member of the band Hanson alongside his brothers Zac and Isaac.

Isaac, 39, is a father of three -- Clarke Everett, 13, Nina Odette, 6, and James Monroe, 12 -- and Zac, 34, has four kids of his own: John Ira Shepherd, 12, Junia Rose Ruth, 9, George Abraham Walker, 6, and Mary Lucille Diana, 4.