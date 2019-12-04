Fatal encounter with 'Tarzan' star Ron Ely's son caught on camera

Police footage of the officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of Cameron Ely, son of 'Tarzan' star Ron Ely, has surfaced.

Authorities were called to the Ely home in October after Cameron allegedly stabbed his mother Valerie to death.

Though the video obtained by TMZ does not show Ely being shot, police can be heard shouting orders at Cameron to keep his hands up before several gunshots can be heard.

'TARZAN' STAR RON ELY'S WIFE KILLED AT THEIR CALIFORNIA HOME: SOURCE

Another officer can then be heard saying that there was a gun under Cameron, but according to TMZ, police later concluded Cameron was unarmed and allegedly faked having a weapon.

The shots resulted in Ely's death.

Authorities said in a previous statement that officers responded to a 911 call at the elder Ely's home at 8:15 p.m. on a Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, deputies contacted Ron Ely and discovered his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the home," the statement read.

'TARZAN' ACTOR RON ELY'S SON WAS UNARMED WHEN DEPUTIES KILLED HIM AFTER HE ATTACKED MOTHER, INVESTIGATORS SAY

"While on scene, deputies identified the suspect as the Elys' son 30-year-old Cameron Ely," the statement continued.

Deputies searched the residence and its surrounding areas for Cameron, locating him outside the home. "He posed a threat and in response 4 deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him," the statement said, adding that no deputies were injured.

Those involved with the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, which authorities previously told Fox News is routine following an officer-involved shooting. The names of the involved deputies will be released at a later time, according to the department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ely, 81, is best known for playing Tarzan in the 1966-1968 NBC television series of the same name. He also had recurring roles in shows like “The Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island.”

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.