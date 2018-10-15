'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa reveals 3-year-old son 'was taken to the hospital in an ambulance'

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa's son is on the road to recovery.

On Monday, El Moussa revealed that his and ex-wife Christina's 3-year-old son Brayden was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after he had "a hard time breathing."

"So my Big Boy has Croup over the weekend while he was with grandma," the HGTV star, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of his son lying in a hospital bed.

"It is always very scary to see your child having a hard time breathing," he continued, adding: "911 was called and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. I’m sharing this to remind people it’s okay to ask for help in scary situations. The police and fire department are trained to help in these situations."

El Moussa went on to thank all of the first responders before concluding his post with a sweet sentiment about his little one.

"And..of course...Brayden still looks cute:)," the father-of-two wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, croup is "an infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough."

Christina has yet to publicly comment on her baby boy's hospitalization, but last week she shared a photo of Brayden at the pumpkin patch.

Along with Brayden, the former couple, who divorced in January after announcing their split in 2016, share daughter, Taylor, 8.