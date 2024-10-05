Sydney Sweeney slams financially fueled preconceived notions about her relationship with 40-year-old fiancé

Though a notably private person, Sydney Sweeney was eager to "set the record straight" when it came to her relationship with fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the "Euphoria" star , 27, opened up about the preconceived notion surrounding her decision to be with a man 13 years her senior.

"I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard," Sweeney, who has been sating Davino since 2018, said. "I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

"I would love to set the record straight," she added. "You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

The actress told the publication that she is secure in her decisions and proud of her financial accomplishments, which include paying off her mom’s mortgage, flying her grandparents to Italy to visit her on set, and buying her uncle’s dream boat for the family lake.

However, because of her upbringing, Sweeney is not naive when it comes to maintaining financial stability.

"I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I’m a huge saver. I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I’m making. But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable."

Though the couple have been engaged since 2022, their relationship faced questions as rumors surrounding Sweeney's relationship with "Anyone but You" costar Glen Powell circulated online.

The actress addressed the romance rumors last spring when she hosted "Saturday Night Live ."

"[The rumors are] obviously not true," she said. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone knows that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever."

She said that Davino had come to "Saturday Night Live" to support her, but when she asked for the camera to cut to him, in a pre-planned joke, Powell was in the audience, to the delight of the crowd.

Jokes aside, Sweeney tells Cosmopolitan magazine in a recent interview that her reasoning for keeping her relationship out of the spotlight is intentional.

"I think that it’s really important to keep my personal life personal," she told Cosmo. "I became an actor because I loved playing characters. I loved creating stories and jumping in and learning everything that I could about other people. I never really thought that people would be interested in Sydney. I thought that they’d want to see my character, and so I want to keep it about the work."

Last month, the actress shared how she manages to stay grounded despite mega fame.

"I have a really amazing friend group where there are a few who are in this industry, but most of them are not," the 26-year-old told Cosmo . "You get to step out of what I call ‘the bubble,’ and you see what’s important in life. You see reality, and it grounds and humbles you."

Most of my friends are still my childhood friends, and that’s why most of them aren’t in the industry, because I didn’t grow up in it," she explained. "It’s very much just going back to my roots."

