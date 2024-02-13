Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Zendaya experiment with daring cutouts on the red carpet: PHOTOS

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, "Madame Web," in a sheer chain-link dress with a plunging neckline and diamonds sewn in all over. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and black strappy heels.

In the new film, Johnson plays Cassie Webb, a paramedic who, after a freak accident, develops the power to see into the future. Her newfound abilities put her on the radar of villain Ezekiel Sims, who is on a mission to rid the world of all spider-people.

The newest installment in the Marvel franchise is directed by SJ Clarkson, who first directed Johnson in "The Lost Daughter." While many elements of making this movie were new for Johnson, she felt comfortable knowing Clarkson was there.

"I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion," Johnson told Entertainment Weekly in January. "That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted her. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started."

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney channeled her inner spider when she posed for photos at the premiere of "Madame Web." She wore a strapless dress with a structured bodice, featuring black fabric strung to look like a spider web, over a nude underlay, which morphed into a layer of tassels making up the skirt of the dress.

The actress plays Julia, one of the three young women Dakota Johnson's character befriends, who also develops special abilities of her own. All four women had to train in different disciplines, with Sweeney learning aerial work.

One of the most difficult parts of learning the skill for Sweeney was having to "relearn" everything after putting on the suit. She told Screen Rant in a recent interview, it is "a very tight suit, and it's very stiff," and once in it, "you can barely bend your legs."

"And so I would just practice every day trying to get into the splits, moving from upside down and turning myself completely onto my feet," she told the outlet. "And what was crazy to me was you learn this entire process, and then you put the supersuit on and then your body can't move."

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts opted for no cut-outs as she arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of "Madame Web" in an off-the-shoulder drape-sleeved red gown.

The actress most recently starred in the 12th season of "American Horror Story," her seventh collaboration with the show's creator Ryan Murphy. She previously starred in "Scream Queens" and five other seasons of "American Horror Story."

"Ryan has an idea of everything down to the detail of your shoes, so I love working with him because he doesn’t do just one thing," she told Extra in January. "He creates entire worlds and takes concepts on paper that sound like one thing and ‘Ryan Murphafies’ them."

Zendaya

Zendaya continues to dominate the red carpet while jet-setting around the world promoting "Dune Part 2." On her latest stop in Paris, Zendaya rocked two very different outfits, the first of which being a strapless white gown. It featured intricate cutouts on top and a thigh-high slit.

Later that evening, the actress wore a gold rose-embroidered turtleneck sleeveless crop top, and matching skirt, showing off her toned abs. She styled her hair slicked back for both looks.

During a recent interview with Collider, Zendaya explained the hardest part of playing Chani in "Dune" was "wanting to evoke emotion, but not being able to cry," because her character's culture doesn't believe in wasting water, even when it comes to tears.

"And then you have to let them fall in a very specific moment. So you have to hold, and then they can only fall when a specific thing happens — without giving things away, then I'm allowed to let the tear fall. So it was, for me, just about holding on to her composure, but also being emotional. I remember there's a scene where I accidentally cried, and then they got rid of it in post."

Zendaya stunned once again, when she wore a vintage Thierry Mugler Fall '95 robot suit to the world premiere of "Dune Part 2," in London. The metallic robot suit featured clear illusion cutouts on her chest, back, legs, stomach and backside.