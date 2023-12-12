Dakota Johnson sleeps 14 hours a night, can't function with less than 10

"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson's number one priority in her life is to get as much rest as she can.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Johnson — who is most notably known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the "Fifty Shades" franchise — revealed that she needs a minimum of 10 hours of sleep, but could easily use more.

"I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours," she told the outlet. "I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my No. 1 priority in life."

Once she gets as much sleep as possible, Johnson skips breakfast and has coffee as quickly as she can.

"I love an oat milk flat white," she explained.

DAKOTA JOHNSON EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GAP IN HER TEETH: 'I'M REALLY SAD ABOUT IT TOO'

When it comes to self-care rituals, Dakota loves taking a bath at anytime of the day.

"I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I’m like, "Oh God, what is this world?" I’ll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding," she explained.

Dakota is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Johnson told the outlet that she learned a lot from her parents' screen presence, specifically the confidence they had as actors.

"Both of them are very confident people and very special on camera. My mom is such a specific person. She’s so different to watch on screen — she’s got this real sparkle in her eyes. You’re like, ‘What is she thinking?’ I’ve always appreciated that she doesn’t give it all away. So maybe that — a little bit of mystery," she explained.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Dakota is involved in "The Disappearance of Shere Hite" as the documentary's narrator. The film follows Hite, a feminist sex educator who faced backlash for her book, "The Hite Report," in 1970.

Speaking on Hite, Johnson said, "She was hyper-intelligent and eloquent and presented quantifiable data that gave insight into female sexuality and the female orgasm. And she was blotted out of history."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier this month, Johnson put Hite's work in the "100 Years of Design and Decency" exhibition at Miami’s new Museum of Sex, which she helped curate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Most interesting and also maybe the most alarming is just how we’re still fighting to talk about sexual wellness. I’m excited for this exhibition to spark conversations around how we approach it," she said of this year's exhibition.