Emma Roberts on aunt Julia Roberts, not feeling pressure to match her career: 'I never aspired to be her’

Emma Roberts is of the belief that she doesn’t need to live up to the last name she shares with her aunt, actress Julia Roberts, and she is right at home making her own way in show business.

"I never aspired to be her. I love her so much. I love her work, but I'm just doing my own thing," the 30-year-old daughter of actor Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham told Tatler magazine for the publication’s March 2022 cover feature.

Roberts has certainly paved her own path in the roles she has selected for herself — if the Ryan Murphy-created "American Horror Story" serves as a litmus.

"My favorite parts have been ones that people don't expect — when Ryan Murphy cast me in ‘American Horror Story,’ for example," the former Nickelodeon star began. "People saw me as this nice, teen girl and I couldn't get older, edgier roles at the time."

"He gave me that opportunity, and I'd love to do that for others," the "Nancy Drew" actress added.

Roberts was in the Hollywood scene at a relatively young age. She began working at just 9 years old when she was cast alongside Penélope Cruz and Johnny Depp in "Blow."

In other interview moments, Roberts opened up about her experience with the celebrity-obsessed paparazzi roaming the streets while she was expecting her first child.

"The way I was followed and treated when I was pregnant was disgusting," she said of the moments before she welcomed a son named Rhodes with "Tron: Legacy" actor Garrett Hedlund in December 2020.

"I’d be driving to a doctor’s appointment, and they’d be following me so closely. At one point, I remember saying to them, ‘Please don’t do that. I’m eight months pregnant.’ But they don’t care. It’s not the fun, creative part of the job, for sure."

Roberts also spoke to the privilege of being able to accompany her aunt on the set of "Erin Brockovich" and "America’s Sweethearts."

"I'd write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books," she explained. "I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is 'learn as you go.'"