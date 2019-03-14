Sweden’s Prince Oscar gets grumpy on mom Princess Victoria’s name day, steals the show

Sweden’s little prince is not in the mood.

Prince Oscar, 3, joined his mother Crown Princess Victoria, father Crown Prince Daniel and big sister Princess Estelle, 7, outside Stockholm’s Royal Palace on Wednesday to celebrate the matriarch’s name day, which is similar to a birthday.

However, the royal toddler was not impressed with the festivities.

While Estelle happily smiled and posed for photographers in attendance, Oscar hilariously wore an unimpressed expression on his face throughout the high-profile ceremony. Hundreds of cheering people who excitedly gathered to see his family, a band performance and even a bouquet of flowers given to Victoria, 41, did nothing to help Oscar crack a smile.

Even as Daniel, 45, held Oscar in his arms for a family photo, the child just wasn’t having it.

Victoria’s birthday is on July 14, but Swedish Armed Forces have celebrated her name day on March 17 since the ‘90s.

Back in 2017, Victoria told Swedish National News agency TT she was determined to be a hands-on parent, all while carrying out royal duties.

“I’m one of those parents who are quite careful about documenting their children’s upbringing,” she said at the time, as reported by Hola! magazine. “I really try to actively observe and write down little things that happen.”

One thing Victoria has observed is how different her children’s personalities are behind palace doors.

“Oscar is very calm,” the future queen explained. “Observance to the highest degree. A little reserved. Loves his big sister. I have no boring children!”

Victoria also shared that being a parent, all while keeping busy, has kept her feeling young. She also got some no-nonsense advice from her great-aunt Princess Lilian about approaching the future.

“Princess Lilian always said it’s how you feel that counts,” said Victoria. “I don’t feel like 40 at all. Time flies by too quickly.”

