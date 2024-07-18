Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Suspected Taylor Swift stalker detained in Germany after making threats against pop star on social media

Taylor Swift is performing at Germany's Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen for three nights of 'The Eras Tour'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave 'The Eras Tour' together Video

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave 'The Eras Tour' together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted backstage as the musician completes the third night of "The Eras Tour" in Dublin, Ireland. (Credit: @lee.x.g /TMX)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

An American man who made threats against Taylor Swift on social media ahead of her first Germany "Eras Tour" stop has been detained.

The 34-year-old, whose name was not released by authorities, will be kept in custody in Gelsenkirchen until Saturday. The "Tortured Poets Department" singer is set to take the stage again on Thursday and Friday evening.

The suspected stalker had a ticket to Swift's concert at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena on Wednesday, police said in a statement. The man had been investigated, but the risk couldn't be ruled out – leading to his detainment during entry checks to the arena.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ALLEGED STALKER BEHIND BARS AFTER DUMPSTER DIVING OUTSIDE HER NEW YORK CITY HOME

Taylor Swift sits at a piano during Eras Tour in Germany

An American man who made threats against pop star Taylor Swift was detained ahead of her concert in Germany on Wednesday. The alleged stalker had a ticket to the event. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The alleged stalker made threats against Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, on social media. Organizers for the Germany stop of "The Eras Tour" tipped off police to the threats.

Police claimed that there was no danger at any point to Swift or to the audience. Wednesday evening’s concert, attended by about 60,000 people, went peacefully.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Swift.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A general view of the stadium in Germany during Taylor Swift's stop

The suspected stalker was detained at the entry checkpoint for Wednesday's concert. (Photo by Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images)

After her stops in Germany, Swift will travel to Poland and Austria before returning to London for five additional shows beginning August 15. Swift performed at London's Wembley Stadium for three nights in June. 

Afterward, she will get a month-long break before taking the stage for a final time in the United States in October.

Swift confirmed "The Eras Tour" will end in December, after she travels to Canada for shows in Toronto and Vancouver. Her final show will take place at BC Place on December 8. Swift took the stage for the first time on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Taylor Swift holds up a heart with her hands

Taylor Swift will take the stage on July 18 and July 19 in the German city of Gelsenkirchen. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Grammy-award winning artist acknowledged the end of "The Eras Tour" while performing her 100th show in Liverpool, England.

"I think a lot of people are like, ‘Well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’" Swift said on stage. "And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December."

"Like, that's it," she continued. "That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows."

Taylor Swift plays the guitar on stage during her Eras Tour in a bright yellow dress

Taylor Swift is currently on the international leg of "The Eras Tour." (Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift revealed that the tour has become her "entire life," joking she cannot remember her hobbies anymore.

"All I do when I'm not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending