Taylor Swift admits Eras Tour has ‘become my entire life’ as she announces its end

Taylor Swift celebrated her 100th Eras Tour show with a melancholy touch.

Swift celebrated her 100th show in Liverpool on Thursday and addressed the end of her international tour for the first time. Over the past year, the 14-time Grammy Award-winner has been known to continue to add dates to her tour.

"I think a lot of people are like, ‘Well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’" Swift told the crowd, according to Entertainment Weekly. "And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December."

"Like, that's it," the award-winning musician added.

"That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows," she continued.

Swift admitted that the Eras Tour has "become my entire life." She joked that she's forgotten her hobbies because "all I do when I'm not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear."

Taylor made her 100th Eras Tour show special for fans in attendance and shared how she wanted to celebrate with them.

"I want to spend another show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you and just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows," Swift said. "So, thank you."

Swift segued into asking her fans if they had "10 minutes to spare" before performing "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

Taylor kicked off her Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and will perform her final show on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Swift's recent Eras Tour shows have been quite eventful. On June 8, Fox News Digital confirmed that authorities arrested a man attending her Scotland show.

"A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, 8 June," Scotland Police Superintendent David Happs said in a statement.

The man was released and is expected to appear at a later date at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A representative for Swift did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift took the stage at Murrayfield for three nights before heading to England and Wales to perform in Liverpool, Cardiff and London. The singer-songwriter will close out the month of June in Dublin, Ireland.

The "1989" singer praised the Edinburgh crowds for beating the all-time attendance record at Murrayfield.

"You truly blew me away this weekend," Swift wrote on Instagram . "Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row … and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!"

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.