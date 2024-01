Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker, David Crowe, is finally behind bars after several arrests in the last week.

On Thursday, a judge granted prosecutors' request to have Crowe remanded into custody after Crowe was originally given supervised release after his arraignment Jan. 24.

However, he allegedly appeared outside Swift's home shortly after leaving court.

"The judge granted the people’s request for remand. A temporary order of protection was also issued for this case," the Manhattan's District Attorney's office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Following the judge's ruling Thursday, Crowe told the judge, "Your honor, no way," according to the New York Post.

The judge granted defense counsel’s request for an examination to determine if he is fit to stand trial. The next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Warshawer presented the judge photos with timestamps of Crowe dumpster diving outside Swift's New York City apartment shortly after he was released from jail Wednesday.

"The defendant has made it clear that he cannot follow the court’s orders, as the documents and photos available make clear," Warshawer said.

Before Crowe's arraignment Thursday, he was arrested Wednesday. According to the New York Post, police sources told the outlet Crowe was seen Jan. 24 dumpster diving outside Swift's home, leading to his arrest.

"I just saw him digging through this dumpster, taking out some blankets, and then he just went and sat down on the loading dock a few doors down [from Swift’s apartment]," one of Swift's neighbors told the outlet.

"My heart dropped," the neighbor continued. "I just thought, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe this guy is back. I just want to never see this person again. I hope he gets the help he needs, but he needs to leave our little street alone."

The neighbor, who requested anonymity, mentioned seeing Crowe previously.

"He’s been around since Christmas time," the neighbor told the outlet. "The first couple times we saw him, he was sleeping on our stoop or the neighbor’s stoop smoking constantly."

The NYPD issued a statement to Fox News Digital following Crowe's arrest Jan. 24.

"Officers responded to a 911 call for a disorderly male in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street, which is in the First Precinct," the NYPD told Fox News Digital. "On arrival, a male left the location and walked into the First Precinct, where he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt."

The NYPD said the alleged stalker was a 33-year-old male from Seattle who has been spotted numerous times around Swift's New York home in recent months.

This latest arrest was made soon after Crowe appeared in court for charges of stalking and harassment following his arrest on Monday.

A judge granted a full order of protection.

Crowe was charged with stalking in the fourth degree along with harassment in the first and second degree, Fox News Digital confirmed. He has been "asked to leave [Swift's home] over 10 times," an assistant district attorney for Manhattan said in court Wednesday.

According to a complaint obtained by Fox News Digital, Crowe was seen there "approximately 30 times" between Nov. 25, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.