'Stranger Things' and 'The Walking Dead' named most in-demand shows in the world

During the NATPE Miami international content market and conference today it was revealed that "The Walking Dead" and "Stranger Things" were the most in-demand series in the world for 2018, according to Parrot Analytics.

The global TV analytics firm announced the news during the inaugural Global TV Demand Awards. AMC’s undead drama "The Walking Dead" was the most in-demand TV series in the world while the nostalgic Netflix sci-fi series "Stranger Things" was the Most In-Demand Digital Original Series in the World.

"The Walking Dead" cast members Josh McDermitt and Pollyanna McIntosh and producer Denise Huth were on hand to accept the award.

The AMC series recently aired its season 9 midseason finale in November. The third season of Stranger Things is set to debut on Netflix July 4.

The Global TV Demand Award winners were determined using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, which measures how much a TV series is wanted in over 100 markets around the world, across all platforms.