Stephen Baldwin goes on Twitter rant after brother Alec signs Alyssa Milano-driven anti-abortion petition

Actor Stephen Baldwin is letting his brother Alec know that he disagrees with his signing of a petition protesting a new abortion bill that could soon become law in the state of Georgia.

The so-called “heartbeat bill” already passed by the state Senate seeks to limit abortions to six weeks after conception unless the pregnancy was conceived through rape or incest.

The youngest Baldwin brother and father of model and actress Hailey Bieber went to Twitter on Monday and shared his displeasure with Alec, 60, in a vertically formatted tweet.

“Avoided tweets like this, long as I could now, to [sic] overwhelming," Baldwin, 52, wrote. "Love will ultimately wins, Jesus [heart emoji symbol], but for so long I’ve sat back & trusted God as my own, family members have perpetrated the spirit of hate ... through abortion, Mockery & blindness #sad #Alec #hates #pray.”

Baldwin’s social media rant came after Alec and 49 other Hollywood performers signed an open petition – spearheaded by left-wing actress and human rights activist Alyssa Milano – that threatened to boycott filming in the state if the bill, titled H.B. 481, becomes law.

The “Usual Suspects” actor shared a series of hashtags in which he writes, #Hollywood, #goingtohell and also shares a screenshot of a biblical passage.

Among the cohort of celebrities threatening to boycott doing work in Georgia are Colin Hanks, Debra Messing, Patton Oswalt, Rosie O’Donnell, Sean Penn, Amy Schumer, Michael Sheen, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Amber Tamblyn and Wil Wheaton.

Georgia’s current law allows abortions to be performed up to 20 weeks into the pregnancy. The bill will allow rape and incest victims to have an abortion up to 20 weeks but would require them to file an official police report, 11 Alive reported.

The bill will head back to Georgia House of Representatives for a vote.

Neither reps for Stephen and Alec Baldwin have immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment and clarification of the tweets.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.