Alyssa Milano: 'The red MAGA hat is the new white hood'

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano compared supporters of President Donald Trump to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

KENTUCKY STUDENT SEEN IN VIRAL CONFRONTATION WITH NATIVE AMERICAN VIETNAM VETERAN SPEAKS OUT

"The red MAGA hat is the new white hood," Milano, 46, tweeted Sunday.



"Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milano had previously posted a video of Nick Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School, and Native American Vietnam veteran Nathan Phillips.

Milano's post of the video came before a longer video emerged showing that Sandmann and his fellow students, who'd participated in the March for Life earlier that day, may have faced harassment of their own from other groups of protesters.

Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, released a statement claiming he was targeted for harassment.

AMID KAVANAUGH PROBE, ALYSSA MILANO NOW SAYS BILL CLINTON 'PROBABLY SHOULD'VE' FACED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT INVESTIGATION

I am "mortified that so many people have come to believe something that did not happen — that students from my school were chanting or acting in a racist fashion toward African Americans or Native Americans. I did not do that, do not have hateful feelings in my heart and did not witness any of my classmates doing that," he said.

He added that other protesters him and his classmates "'racists,' 'bigots,' 'white crackers,' 'f—ts,' and 'incest kids.' They also taunted an African-American student from my school by telling him that we would 'harvest his organs.'"

ALYSSA MILANO'S 'HANDMAID'S TALE' FAIL: ACTRESS MOCKED ONLINE OVER BRETT KAVANAUGH PROTEST GARB

The former "Charmed" star has been extremely open about her political beliefs.

Milano sat in on the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in September and has previously called for healthcare reform and gun control.

In November, she announced she refused to speak at the 2019 Women's March unless its founders condemned Louis Farrakhan.