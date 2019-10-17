'South Park' rips LeBron James for his China remarks in latest episode

"South Park" took a not-so-subtle dig at NBA superstar LeBron James over his response to the league's controversy with China in Wednesday night's episode of the long-running animated series.

In the episode "Let Them Eat Goo," trouble hit South Park Elementary when the school adjusted its lunch menu with healthier options to accommodate some students, which didn't sit well with its outspoken junk food-loving fourth-grader Cartman.

In a fiery confrontation with classmates who advocated for healthier food, a vegan student told Cartman he had "a right to free speech" after Cartman complained their protest was "ruining" his lunch.

"Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself!" Cartman reacted.

Well, that was what James had told reporters word-for-word on Monday when asked about the ongoing conflict between China and the NBA, which stemmed from a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey that expressed support for the Hong Kong protestors.

"Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself," James said. "I believe [Morey] wasn't educated on the situation at hand and he spoke, and so many people could have been harmed not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually."

Not only did Carman echo James saying he was "not only financially, but physically, emotionally" and "spiritually" harmed by the new lunch menu, he also celebrated "taco Tuesday," something the NBA all-star has done on social media.

"South Park" received plenty of attention this season for an episode that mocked China and its influence over Hollywood and American businesses including the NBA, which aired days after the communist country's conflict with the NBA flared up.

After the episode aired, China completely banned the show and scrubbed "South Park" from online streaming services and social media platforms.