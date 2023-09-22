Expand / Collapse search
Sophie Turner sues estranged husband Joe Jonas, ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud cause of death revealed

Jonas filed for divorce from the 'Game of Thrones' star on Sept. 5; Cloud died on July 31

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Sophie Turner sues estranged husband Joe Jonas, "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud cause of death revealed (Getty Images)

WINTER IS COMING - 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas as divorce takes nasty turn. Continue reading here…

DEPARTED - 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…

POSING FOR PLAYBOY - Cindy Crawford reveals why she went against everyone's advice for a nude photo shoot. Continue reading here…

Cindy Crawford opens up about posing nude for "Playboy" in 1988. (Getty Images)

‘MASSIVE STRUGGLE’ - HGTV star Tarek El Moussa details cancer battles, addiction and 'very public' divorce in new book. Continue reading here…

FAMILY INITIATIVE - Matthew McConaughey’s mom called his wife by the wrong name for this reason. Continue reading here…

SEXY SOLDIERS - USAF veteran poses as a ‘40s pinup model to combat personal demons. Continue reading here…

USAF veteran poses as a ‘40s pinup model to combat personal demons. (Sarah Lamp/Shane Karns Photography)

MIRACULOUS RECOVERY - ‘My Three Sons’ star Dawn Lyn beating the odds after brain surgery and coma. Continue reading here…

WONDER YEARS - Former child star Danica McKellar comes clean on maintaining youthful looks. Continue reading here…

'SOMETHIN' BAD' - Carrie Underwood issues warning to parents. Continue reading here…

Carrie Underwood in a blue denim jacket appears on the TODAY show

Carrie Underwood issues warning to parents about screen time. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

HOLD YOUR HORSES - Gisele Bündchen’s bold move to protect her family. Continue reading here…

