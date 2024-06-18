Expand / Collapse search
George Strait breaks concert record, Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn talks about their split

Princess Madeleine of Sweden to leave the United States with family, Sydney Sweeney enjoys new Florida digs

George Strait in a striped shirt playing a black guitar wearing a black hat split Taylor Swift in black walks alongside boyfriend Joe Alwyn

George Strait broke the US concert attendance record in the state of Texas. Taylor Swift's former beau, Joe Alwyn, broke his silence on their relationship following their split. (Getty Images)

'TAKE ME TO TEXAS' - George Strait breaks US concert attendance record in Texas.

NO ‘BAD BLOOD’ - Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split, says relationship was 'long, loving, fully committed.'

Princess Madeleine of Sweden smiling in a sparkly dress and tiara

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family are leaving the United States and returning to their home country. (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

ROYAL RETURN - Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family leaving Florida to move back to her home country.

STAR SIGHTINGS - Sydney Sweeney kicks off summer of fun in Florida.

'ULTIMATE TROOPER' - Kate Middleton is 'the ultimate trooper' for appearing at royal ceremony amid cancer battle: expert.

OJ'S INNER CIRCLE - See Hollywood players now 30 years after the murders. 

Howie Mandel in a black suit with wife Terry in a purple and black lace dress

Howie Mandel shared grisly details about his wife's accident which resulted in a broken cheek. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS - 'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel found wife in pool of blood after bizarre, drunken accident.

ROYAL CELEBRATION - Kate Middleton, King Charles attend Trooping the Colour amid cancer battles.

CLASS OF 2024 - Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow lead Hollywood moms with graduating high school seniors.

Armie hammer in a brown/gray suit on the carpet looks serious

Years after facing accusations of sexual abuse and cannibalism, actor Armie Hammer is speaking out about the allegations which changed his life, saying he's "grateful." (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GO Campaign)

HAMMERED DOWN - Armie Hammer compares ‘cannibal’ accusations to a ‘neutron bomb’ going off in his life.

