George Strait breaks concert record, Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn talks about their split

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

'TAKE ME TO TEXAS' - George Strait breaks US concert attendance record in Texas.

NO ‘BAD BLOOD’ - Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split, says relationship was 'long, loving, fully committed.'

ROYAL RETURN - Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family leaving Florida to move back to her home country.

STAR SIGHTINGS - Sydney Sweeney kicks off summer of fun in Florida.

'ULTIMATE TROOPER' - Kate Middleton is 'the ultimate trooper' for appearing at royal ceremony amid cancer battle: expert.

OJ'S INNER CIRCLE - See Hollywood players now 30 years after the murders.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS - 'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel found wife in pool of blood after bizarre, drunken accident.

ROYAL CELEBRATION - Kate Middleton, King Charles attend Trooping the Colour amid cancer battles.

CLASS OF 2024 - Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow lead Hollywood moms with graduating high school seniors.

HAMMERED DOWN - Armie Hammer compares ‘cannibal’ accusations to a ‘neutron bomb’ going off in his life.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube