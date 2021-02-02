Sophia Bush backs call to label Republicans as 'terrorists' following Capitol riot

Sophia Bush is calling for accountability from the Republican Party in the form of labeling some in the GOP as "terrorists." z

The "One Tree Hill" actress has been outspoken on social media throughout the campaign and the subsequent riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. She’s referred to people who supported Donald Trump at the riots as cult members and has called on the president to be convicted of crimes.

On Monday, she agreed with a tweet posted by California Congresswoman Jackie Speier calling for Republicans to be labeled as "terrorists" following what happened after the election leading up to and through Jan. 6, where five people died after breaching the security at the U.S. Capitol while the Senate was meeting to certify the electoral college votes.

"The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right?" Speier wrote.

"It’s been time," the actress commented.

Later in the day, the actress responded to another tweet speculating on the way Trump may use his upcoming impeachment trial as a publicity stunt for his next political move.

"He must be convicted. Accountability is the only way to stop this from happening again," Bush commented. "And from Trump officials knee-capping the National Guard, to horrific death and destruction, the crimes played out on paper AND on live TV. This is not up for debate. @SenateDems @SenateGOP."

Following the events at the Capitol building, the House of Representatives brought a historic second impeachment on Trump for "incitement of insurrection." The House voted 232-197 to impeach the president. Ten Republicans joined with Democrats.

The Senate will soon convene a trial that will take place despite Trump having left office on Jan. 20.

Prior to the event at the Capitol building, Bush was vocal on social media to encourage her followers in Georgia to vote for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the state’s runoff elections that ultimately decided which party would take control of the Senate in 2021.