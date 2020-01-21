Sophia Bush recounts argument with 'One Tree Hill' boss over 'inappropriate' scenes: 'I'm not doing this'

Sophia Bush is once again speaking out against the toxic conditions many actresses are subjected to working under on set.

The actress spent nine seasons on the popular teen drama “One Tree Hill," playing the venerable Brooke Davis, and opened up in a huge way about how she had to fight for her character and herself, even as a mainstay on the show.

Bush reflected on her time with the show during Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast and shared with the model how she had voiced her displeasure with the writers over “inappropriate” scenes.

SOPHIA BUSH ON RETURNING TO TELEVISION AFTER 'CHICAGO PD': 'I NOW KNOW WHAT A DREAM JOB IS'

"I brought a lot [of myself] to her," Bush said, according to E! News. "I fought a lot with the writers... I was sort of unaware of the power dynamics at play and I would just say things. I'd be like, 'I'm not doing this.'"

She continued: "There was this sort of really weird thing... you look back at it, at the time I didn't realize how inappropriate it was, but again, this is a long time ago. I remember my boss kept writing scenes for me to be in my underwear. And I was like, 'I'm not doing this, this is inappropriate. Like, I don't think this is what we should be teaching 16-year-old girls to be doing and to be seeking validation this way."

Although Bush, 37, was still a fledgling actress in her early 20s at the time, her character on the show was still in high school. Bush told Graham that when she refused, her boss allegedly retorted: “Well, you’re not 16.”

"And I said, 'But I'm playing 16, and if you want somebody to do it so badly, get somebody else to do it,'" Bush explained before further alleging: "And he literally said to me, 'Well you're the one with the big f---ing rack everybody wants to see.' And I was like, 'What?! Well, I'm not doing it!'"

'ONE TREE HILL' CREATOR MARK SCHWAHN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY CAST, CREW

Following the discussion, Bush said she returned to film the next episode wearing a turtleneck “just sort of to be spiteful” to her boss.

"I was like, 'This is just how I'm gonna dress on the show from now on if you don't stop writing these scenes,'" she told Graham. "I was really ballsy and I didn't even know it. I just wasn't wanting to perpetuate this sort of behavior that I didn't think was appropriate."

SOPHIA BUSH RECALLS 'MISERABLE' 'CHICAGO P.D.' JOB: 'I FELT TRAPPED'

Bush did not name the boss she was referencing in the claims she made on the podcast, but the instance isn’t the first time the “John Tucker Must Die” star has spoken out against her former bosses.

She has previously voiced her concerns about “One Tree Hill” showrunner Mark Schwahn and the “unhealthy” workplace environment.

"Our experience on 'One Tree Hill' was unpleasant, but our boss who was a bad dude lived in L.A.," Bush said on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert" in 2018. "Eighty percent of the time we were on set loving our experience and each other, and then he would come to town and it'd be like, 'Watch out for f---ing Handsy-McHandsy over there.' There was a lot that was inappropriate but it wasn't all the time... it wasn't the same."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2017, some 18 members of the cast and crew on the series converged and wrote a letter that accused Schwahn of sexual harassment, and he was suspended from the series he was helming at the time, “The Royals,” and did not return. He has since been accused of sexual harassment by more than 40 women.

A rep for Bush did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.