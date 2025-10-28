Sofia Vergara’s adoptive sister Sandra on 'Selling Sunset' fame: 'Immediately compared to her'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sandra Vergara often feels pressure to live up to the Vergara name, but she's grateful for her biological cousin and adopted sister, Sofia Vergara.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the luxury real estate agent discussed her older sister, Sofia, and the pressures of rising to fame with a superstar in the family.

Sandra noted that while people will naturally compare her to Sofia, she is "completely different" and "doing something completely different."

SOFÍA VERGARA UNDERGOES SECOND KNEE SURGERY, POSTS RECOVERY PHOTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"That is such a f---ing amazing question that I would ask. I love it. It's brilliant," Sandra said when asked about living up to the Vergara name.

WATCH: 'Selling Sunset' star Sandra Vergara on living up to Sofia Vergara's fame: 'You’re immediately compared'

"Yes, because it's like, in a sense, immediately you're gonna be compared just for the fact that you have the same last name. That happens to everyone who's related to somebody that's huge. That's just how it goes. But, at the same time, no, because I'm completely different, and right now I'm doing something completely different," she said.

"But like she brought me here years ago, right? Like I'm here. I came to L.A. [and] I moved in with her. She supported me for a long time. So I have a lot of respect for her and for what she's done. So it's not bad, the comparison," she said before adding that she will be seen in her "own light."

"Yes, because it's like, in a sense, immediately you're gonna be compared just for the fact that you have the same last name." — Sandra Vergara

Sandra joined Netflix's "Selling Sunset" for season nine. She didn't mention to Sofia that she was joining "Selling Sunset" — but she did tell her son, Manolo, since they're "very close" in age.

Manolo is 34 and Sandra is 37.

"I told Manolo about 'Selling Sunset,' and he's like, 'Boo-Boo, you gotta do it. I love it. I've seen it all.' So I'm like, 'okay, done.' So I only asked Manolo and I did it. And then after I did it, I told everybody and everybody's very happy and supportive," Vergara said.

WATCH: Sandra Vergara shares the best advice Sofia Vergara gave her

She also hinted that Sofia might make a cameo appearance one day if she ever decides to sell one of her homes.

Prior to venturing into real estate, Sandra was an entertainment journalist and actress. She told Fox News Digital that a "really hard" breakup pushed her into the new career venture.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"So, I meant to meet with Netflix to maybe do their live events. My family has always said like, 'You would be amazing in real estate.' The seed was planted. So, when the opportunity came into my hands, I was going through that breakup. It was the perfect challenge. I needed to get myself out of like the funk. And it worked," Sandra said.

Sandra also shared the best advice she's ever received from Sofia.

"Confidence. Confidence is everything. You just have to be really sure of who you are. So basically know thyself and own it. Like no matter what."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"No matter what. Like you don't know how to do something? Well learn. But like just show up very confident in who you are and what you do. And that is the best advice. It works for her, it works for like a lot of people," Vergara said.

WATCH: Sandra Vergara wants to keep the peace on 'Selling Sunset' season 9

Sandra touched on the office drama that is evident on "Selling Sunset." Her philosophy for joining the cast for season nine is to keep "peace in the Middle East."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I want peace in the office 'cause if they're all getting along and there's harmony, we can all become better and more productive. But like, they have a backstory, man, that they've already accumulated for like seasons over seasons," she said.

"Selling Sunset" returned for Season 9 on Netflix on Oct. 29.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP