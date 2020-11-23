Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating another blissful year of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot on Nov. 22, 2015, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary over the weekend by sharing some behind-the-scenes images and video from their big day.

Vergara, 48, posted a series of pictures from their wedding day on Instagram featuring them at the altar, cutting their wedding cake, and embracing each other.

"Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️you!" the "Modern Family" star captioned the album. The pair said their "I dos" at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Manganiello, 43, posted a heartwarming video of the couple dancing to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight."

"Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor," the "Magic Mike" star wrote. "I love you so much.

Vergara and Manganiello started dating in 2014 and he recently told Jess Cagle in August that he knew right away she was the one.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” the "True Blood" star said. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

He also revealed that for their first date, he flew to New Orleans, where Vergara was filming a movie.

“I said, ‘I’m coming to New Orleans. If you’re not available, I’m just gonna do some sightseeing, but I’m gonna be there and if you’re free I can take you out,'” Manganiello admitted. “She said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I said, ‘I’ll see you next week.'"

Vergara previously gushed about her husband in 2017. She told HOLA! USA, "He is so funny and ever since we met, that has been really important. We even talk to each other all the time in this little voice that we made up, like a couple of dorks. Whoever heard us, would say, 'What's their problem?'"