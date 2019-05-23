UFC star Paige VanZant shares new steamy photos from her Sports Illustrated photo shoot

UFC star Paige VanZant shared new photos from her steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.

This year's issue featured a number of female athletes ranging from cover model and soccer star Alex Morgan to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and of course, VanZant.

She shared a new photo from her set with SI earlier this week on Instagram.

In April, VanZant told SI that she has been saying yes to more modeling opportunities and called Sports Illustrated the "pinnacle" of her career thus far.

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine," she admitted.

"I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a badass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine,” VanZant told SI.com.

“This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am," she added.

The 25-year-old concluded: "To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true."

She said of her love of fighting in the octagon, "It’s who I am."

"I walked into a gym one day and realized I was home. My career took off right when I was 18. It’s a rush. It's dedication. Day in and day out sacrificing and grinding for the most amazing feeling in the world, getting your hand raised after a hard-fought war," she insisted.

VanZant posed for the camera on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.