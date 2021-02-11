Shay Mitchell flaunts fit figure after 4-week work out commitment: ‘I wanted to focus on myself again’

Shay Mitchell has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday where she proudly unveiled her new toned figure. The "Pretty Little Liars" and "You" star welcomed her first child in late 2019 and felt ready to revamp her fitness routine.

"2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good. Not even good…to feel fine. Feel ‘normal,’ the 33-year-old captioned a side-by-side before and after selfie.

"For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window," Mitchell shared. "And that was okay…for awhile. They’re called unprecedented times for a reason."

"But I also learned about physical and mental self-care, and made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different," she continued. "I wanted to focus on myself again, because I’m the best version of myself for [my daughter] Atlas - and everyone else - when I take care of myself first."

In January, Mitchell partnered with Openfit, a fitness app that provides live personal trainer-led classes every week, as well as meal plans. She said it was time to get "my s—t together."

"Working out with @thedailykelsey and @steph_shep in just 4 weeks I have felt more fit than I have in a long time, and already have the results to show," said Mitchell.

The proud mom said that when it came to exercising, she dedicated "30 minutes a day for 5 days a week for 4 weeks."

"A clear start, a clear finish and something that I could totally commit to," she shared. "I have loved getting up these last four weeks and having a routine and a challenge to start the day. I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged…which makes a better me."

Back in January, Mitchell admitted it wasn’t always easy to stay committed to her goals, which is why she was intrigued by the app.

"I always try to remain positive, but there have definitely been days where I just have not been up for working out or taking as good care of myself as I’d like," Mitchell told Forbes. "I’ll get into a good routine but then falter.

"One day off becomes two. Two becomes five. But I don’t beat myself up over those days. We’re humans going through a really challenging time and I think we are all entitled to off days."