Sharon Stone has revealed the identity of the producer she claims pressured her to have sex with a co-star.

Stone had previously written about the incident in her 2021 memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," but did not identify any individuals.

On "The Louis Theroux Podcast," the 66-year-old said explicitly that it was the late Robert Evans who told her to "sleep with" Billy Baldwin for the sake of the film.

Baldwin and Stone were starring in the 1993 film "Sliver" at the time, produced by Evans.

Stone explained she was hot off the success of "Basic Instinct," and "they expected me to bring home another giant smash hit, and they gave me casting approval, and they gave me all these approvals, but then when it came time for me to do it, they told me it was a vanity deal and I couldn't have my approvals."

She continued, "Then they started to try to blame me for their mistakes, and they made terrible mistakes in the way that they hired directors and cast."

According to Stone, Evans called her to his office and made the unusual request.

Stone recalled, "He had those very low seventies, eighties couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set.

"And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better. And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem."

She continued, "And if I could sleep with Billy then we'd have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him, then that would save the movie, and the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f--- him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight a--."

She noted Evans didn’t listen to her casting suggestions for the film, which included her "Basic Instinct" co-star Michael Douglas, and was admittedly frustrated about going from working with Douglas to Baldwin, then a relative newcomer with only five previous credits to his name.

"I didn't have to f--- Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I'm in the ‘I have to f--- people’ business."

Evans died in 2019, and representatives for Stone and Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Throughout her discussion of the incident on the podcast, Stone made mention of Evans eating and spilling "malted milk balls" in his office, matching up to the description in her memoir.

"I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open," she wrote in 2021. "He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f--- my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry."

Stone told the producer, "It was my job to act, and I said so."