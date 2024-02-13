Sharon Stone complains 'it's very expensive to be famous'

Sharon Stone is adamant that she's earned the right to do what she wants and speak about what she pleases after decades in the industry. Known for not holding back, the 65-year-old isn't mincing words about fame, admitting it's a costly profession.

"It’s very expensive to be famous," Stone told InStyle for their Confidence Issue.

"You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time," she lamented.

Even after her big film "Basic Instinct" premiered in 1992, Stone was living on a public-access street and didn't have any security. She remembers in 1994, following the O.J. Simpson chase, she was visited by officers who told her she was in danger. Police were unsure of the situation and were taking extra precautions.

They ultimately encouraged Stone to find a safer community. "[The police] were like, ‘Find a secure house behind a gate.’" The home she bought, additional security she hired, and the management team she employed amounted to a hefty sum.

Acting less and focusing on her painting more, Stone is honest about her current financial situation. "Will I make enough money to stay living where I’m living? Probably not," she told the outlet. "But the kids will leave home and go to college, and I’ll sell my big, fancy house, and I’ll go live like a normal person."

Stone has three children, Roan, 23, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17.

"I will continue to make a life," she added. "I do have something to say."

If her circumstances change, Stone will still be the self-assured woman she's always been. Speaking about her own level of fame, Stone compared herself to other successful Hollywood actors.

"At least now [people] understand that Jennifer Lawrence can’t just skip onto an airplane," she began. "Nicole Kidman can’t jump onto Delta. Sharon Stone can’t do it either, whether or not she’s doing a lot of movies. [People] think, ‘What have you been in?’ And it’s like, ‘Dude, they know me in the Amazon rainforest. It’s tampons, Q-tips and Sharon Stone.’"

"Casino" is one of those movies that cemented her role as a superstar; a project that still captivates viewers nearly 30 years since its release. "You wanna know why?" she suggests. "Marty Scorsese is a f---ing genius. Robert De Niro is one of the greatest actors who has ever lived. And guess who is a really good actress?" she said cheekily.