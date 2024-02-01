Billy Baldwin ‘questioned’ whether Chyna Phillips’ marriage could survive after religion overtook her life

Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips are working to "navigate" the differences in their relationship after the singer-songwriter dedicated her life to Jesus.

Phillips, 55, has been leaning into her faith, which has led to "ruptures" in the couple's marriage, she revealed in a YouTube video featuring her husband. Baldwin and Phillips admitted to going through a six-month separation period, but insisted they "worked through it." Phillips noted that she and Baldwin see the world through "very different lenses."

"And sometimes that tends to cause ruptures in our relationship and little chasms, and we are trying our best to be able to navigate those differences in our marriage," Phillips said. "The Christianity aspect of it all has been sort of a glaring issue for a while, because [religion] has sort of overtaken my life in many ways. It has perhaps even made you question whether you and I can really make it in the long run."

BILLY BALDWIN, CHYNNA PHILLIPS AMONG HOLLYWOOD COUPLES WHO'VE HELD MARRIAGE TOGETHER DESPITE STRUGGLES

"You would never divorce me, but would we be able to stay truly happy and connected and thrive with me being on this trajectory – this Jesus trajectory?" Phillips concluded.

Baldwin joked that Chynna had a fantasy of them becoming Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye – "a revival team that travels the country." But, Phillips quickly shut down his idea saying, "Okay, that is so a story that you told yourself."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It hasn't been, become sort of the partnership that you've yearned for or hoping for," Baldwin responded. "But I still absolutely love you, absolutely adore you, and completely support you. That's why I'm sitting here now. That's why we go to church together. That's why we pray together. That's why we talk about faith together. That's why I do this stuff for you."

"It's because I'm a supportive, loving husband who adores his wife, wants to spend the rest of my life with you, no question."

Phillips said she finds it "slightly perplexing" that Baldwin believes in God but hasn't made his "quest to have a relationship with this God" a "priority."

"I just want you to begin your journey, your faith journey," Phillips added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Phillips and Baldwin met in 1991 before marrying in 1995. The couple share three children: Jameson, Brooke and Vance.

It's unclear when the six-month separation period between the two occurred, but Phillips did file divorce papers in 2010, according to People magazine.

"They’re not getting divorced," her manager Lizzie Grubman told the outlet at the time. "She filed and withdrew. They are going to work out their issues."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP