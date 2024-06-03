Shania Twain laughs off on-stage blunder

Shania Twain laughed off a simple mistake made on-stage during her Las Vegas residency.

The 58-year-old country music star seemingly forgot which hand she was holding her microphone in while singing "(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!" Twain held the mic in one hand and put a drumstick prop up to her lips to belt out the lyrics before realizing her mistake.

"Oh my God, that was hilarious," she said into the mic following the blunder.

A fan in the audience captured the moment on video.

"I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again," Twain captioned the fan video she shared to Instagram.

People in the comments were impressed, as the moment was proof the "You're Still The One" singer wasn't lip-syncing.

"That shows she is really singing on live," one user commented.

"Proof she isn't lip-syncing," another added.

"The way you flawlessly continued this is amazing and purely in the moment," one comment read.

Twain is currently performing in Las Vegas at her Planet Hollywood residency, "Come On Over."

Ahead of the start of Twain's residency, she shared her pre-show routine: an all-liquid diet.

"If I eat any solids hours before the show, I’ll have to burp," Twain previously told People magazine. "It’s just a nightmare because you have to sing around the burp, and it's distracting in itself. So I usually don't eat any solids at all on show days until after the show, only liquids."

Twain also revealed she follows an intense exercise routine, much like an athlete.

"I am an athlete, I have to breathe, I have to project," she told The Sun. "I have to pace everything."

