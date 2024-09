Shakira left the stage of a Miami nightclub after catching someone seemingly recording up her skirt.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was spotted at the LIV Miami nightclub over the weekend, when she celebrated her upcoming single, "Soltera." Shakira hopped up on stage to dance along to the unreleased hit.

Shakira appeared to stop dancing when she noticed someone possibly recording up her skirt, as seen in a fan video shared online. The 47-year-old grabbed at her skirt hem multiple times before wagging her fingers at an unidentified person in the crowd.

At one point, the pop star pointed to her eyes in an "I see you" moment before continuing to dance.

Shortly after, Shakira motioned that she was done and stepped off the stage.

LIV Nightclub claimed "it was actually [Shakira’s] photo and video team that she was trying to get to stop filming her while she was enjoying the moment with the crowd and fans," in a statement shared with Page Six.

Shakira faced a big win in her tax battle earlier this year. Spanish prosecutors recommended a second investigation into the singer's finances be thrown out days after she attended her first Met Gala in May.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer was accused of owing 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income. The Spanish government claimed Shakira had used an offshore company to evade paying the money.

State prosecutors, who had initially brought the allegations forward, claimed "there is not sufficient evidence" of a possible fiscal crime.

Shakira settled a separate tax evasion issue with the Spanish government in November. Prosecutors said the Colombian singer lived in Barcelona for more than half of the time between 2012 and 2014 and racked up a tax bill of $15.4 million.

The musician claimed that her official residence was in the Bahamas during that time — meaning she did not owe the Spanish government those taxes.

On the first day of trial, Shakira chose to take a deal despite her decision to turn down a previous offer. Shakira was given a fine of 7 million euros ($7.6 million) in addition to a suspended three-year sentence. The musician was also fined an additional 432,000 euros ($472,000).

Shakira currently lives in Miami after leaving Spain during her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué announced their split in 2022, effectively ending their 12-year relationship.

Speculation of cheating began shortly after, as Shakira released "BZRP Music Session #53," which many felt confirmed the soccer player had been unfaithful.

