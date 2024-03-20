Shakira is unsure she'll ever find love again after nasty split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira is unsure what her future love life holds two years after her split from her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, the singer explained that following the end of her 12-year relationship, she is prioritizing "friendship" going forward.

"I think friendship lasts longer than love," Shakira said. "Though I still think experiencing love, fully experiencing it with all its peaks and valleys, it's so essential to the human life."

The 47-year-old continued, "I love love, but I think I even love friendship a little bit more. Because I thought love would be there forever for me. And that's one of my, you know, broken dreams. Perhaps I will. I don't know if I'll like find that again. Probably not. Well, I don't know. But friendship, I have."

Shakira explained that she has not always valued friendship in the past, and she put being in a relationship first.

"I wasn't one of those people who valued friendship as much. I've always valued family and having a partner in a couple. I've always been in a couple," she explained.

"But then when that wasn't there, and when I lost my boys and when I had to face the darkest and the hardest moments of my life, friends were there and they kept me together," Shakira continued. "Those who did really showed me the true, the true meaning of life. I might not grow old with a partner, but I will grow old surrounded by good friends."

Piqué, a professional soccer player, and Shakira share two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

As the "Hips Don't Lie" singer navigates being a single mom, she has opted to be transparent with her young sons about the emotions that come with it.

"Society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids. But I think that's a mistake, because they know better and they perceive things in many different ways. And they can tell when an adult is lying to them," she explained. "They want the truth because if you don't give them the truth, then they make up their own version of the truth and their interpretations of reality could be completely wrong and messed up and then it's when things get really complicated for them."

Shakira continued, "But if you're brave enough to talk about things, talking about it with them to understand how they're perceiving reality as well and open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions. And embrace their own vulnerability as well."

During another recent interview, Shakira reflected on how she gave up professional opportunities to spend time with Piqué while he was playing for FC Barcelona.

"For a long time, I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," Shakira told The Sunday Times. "There was a lot of sacrifice for love."

On March 22, the "Whenever, Wherever" hitmaker will debut her first new album in seven years, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore)." Since her separation from Piqué, she released a handful of new tracks, but her last full-length studio album, "El Dorado," arrived in 2017.

Shakira told The Sunday Times she spent most of the past seven years between her two albums raising her children in Barcelona. After splitting with Piqué, she moved to Miami with Milan and Sasha.

The three-time Grammy Award winner and the professional soccer player met when he made a brief cameo in her music video for "Waka Waka," the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

After sparking dating rumors, the two went public with their romance in 2011.