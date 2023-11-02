Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Selma Blair's MS battle hindered her Hollywood success: 'I couldn't earn money'

Selma Blair has been transparent about her battle with MS since she was diagnosed in 2018

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Selma Blair on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey: Show made me forget my ‘disabilities, chronic illness’ Video

Selma Blair on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey: Show made me forget my ‘disabilities, chronic illness’

Actress Selma Blair tells Fox News Digital being a contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was an ‘awakening,’ as she reflects on her time during the competition show.

Five years ago, actress Selma Blair was finally given some relief when doctors confirmed that she had multiple sclerosis, after decades of going undiagnosed with severe pain. 

Blair has maintained her celebrity, but she admits that her career was ultimately stunted due to her condition, which significantly worsened after giving birth to her son, Arthur, in 2011.

"The MS flared very obviously, when I was in labor," she shared in a new interview with Glamour. "My body started going through distress as bodies can, and, of course, I didn’t know I had it. And so the moment Arthur was born, I went from this kind of blissful pregnancy to utter devastation." 

SELMA BLAIR WENT UNDIAGNOSED WITH MS FOR 40 YEARS; SHE'S WORKING WITH CHARITY TO FIND A CURE

Selma Blair with platinum blonde hair tilts her head back outside The Today Show and smiles in a patterned brown blazer

Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at 46 after years of undiagnosed pain. (Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

"Everything was too overwhelming . . . I couldn’t be in a relationship. There was nothing I could do except be a mother. And I was brutally tired, and I didn’t have a support system. I didn’t know how to set one up." 

Blair and designer Jason Bleick, Arthur's father, split after he was born.

At the time, Blair tried to further understand her pain, meeting with doctors, who told her it was "normal" for new moms "to be in pain all the time."

Selma Blair in a red plaid top, skirts, and tights stomps her cane into the ground while kneeling split Selma Blair in a gold top and black short holds her cane proudly against the sidewalk

Selma Blair proudly displays her cane in new photos taken for Glamour's digital 2023 Women of the Year cover. (Lauren Dukoff/Glamour)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I cannot stay up. I cannot drive a car. I cannot see. I’m bumping into things. I’m dragging my legs," Blair remembers telling professionals. Some attributed the pain to stretched tendons from childbirth, while others suggested she was suffering from postpartum depression. Blair now knows that the "pure exhaustion" she was experiencing at the time was a result of her condition. 

"I was totally out of the workforce, and I couldn’t earn money," the "Cruel Intentions" actress admitted of how her career was impacted. At one point, she called her manager and implored, "We have to get me a job." 

Selma Blair in a turquoise patterned dress holds a cane and pops her right leg up

Selma Blair is one of Glamour's Women of the Year. (Lauren Dukoff/Glamour)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although she went on to book jobs, her pain was more consistent than work opportunities. "I was forcing myself on a plane, and I was getting vertigo," she explained. "I would wake up, and I couldn’t move."

"It was a very hard time in my life," she revealed. "But it was the catalyst to become who I am now." Today, Blair is still trying to find her way. She suffers from spasmodic dysphonia, a disorder related to MS that affects her speech, and often walks with a cane and service animal, but recognizes that she has been subjected to criticism for not necessarily presenting as a disabled person. 

"This f---ing Karen, talking about disability, and look at her or carrying a coffee, walking a dog. She shouldn’t carry a coffee while walking that dog! If she can carry a coffee, she shouldn’t have a service dog," she suggests her critics might be saying.

Selma Blair steps out of her car with her service dog split poses with her service dog outside a car split walks with her service dog

Selma Blair is seen on three separate occasions walking with her service dog. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just have to think, ‘What can I do,’ so this can happen less to other people," she says, adding that it's "a personal point of necessity to stand up for other people when I wouldn’t stand up for myself."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending