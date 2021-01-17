Selena Gomez claims big tech companies are 'Cashing in from evil'

Selena Gomez claimed that social media is "cashing in from evil" in an interview published Saturday.

The singer and actress has been decrying Big Tech companies for months and told The Associated Press soon after pro-Trump rioters sieged the U.S. Capitol, "This is about truth versus lies and Facebook, Instagram and Big Tech companies have to stop allowing lies to just flow and pretend to be the truth."

She added that Facebook has continued to allow "dangerous lies about vaccines and COVID and the U.S. election, and neo-Nazi groups are selling racist products via Instagram."

On the day of the riot, Jan. 6, Gomez tweeted the attack resulted from "allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community."

She said Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google "failed the American people" that day and called on them to "fix things moving forward."

She told the AP in the interview, also on Jan. 6, that tech companies needed to do more than the "bare minimum."

Gomez became passionate about the issue in 2017 when a 12-year-old commented on one of her Instagram posts: "Go kill yourself."

"That was my tipping point," she said. "I couldn’t handle what I was seeing."

She's just one of a number of liberal celebrities calling out tech companies for looking the other way at what they perceive as potentially dangerous content being shared on the platforms.

Conservatives are also calling out tech companies for the opposite reason – censorship.

Many Trump supporters have slammed Twitter for permanently banning President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others after the riots and Facebook and Instagram for locking down Trump's account indefinitely.

